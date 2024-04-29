Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans are on the verge of playoff elimination without Zion Williamson, and must rely on Brandon Ingram to force a game five.

Ingram feels snubbed from All-Star selection, but has so far failed to step up his game in the post-season.

Ingram's post-season numbers are down significantly, and needs to improve for the Pelicans to keep their season alive.

The New Orleans Pelicans are one loss away from their 2024 NBA post-season coming to an end prematurely, as they are currently in a 3-0 hole to the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.

Without their franchise star Zion Williamson out with injury, league insider Mark Medina states that the attention has to be turned toward their other star, Brandon Ingram, to lead the way, as they seek to keep the series alive, though the journalist argues that he needs to ‘step up’ his game if the Pelicans are to avoid the 4-0 sweep.

Pelicans on Brink of Playoff Elimination

Have been without Zion Williamson after he injured his hamstring in the Play-In Tournament game vs. Lakers

The Pelicans may only have one game remaining in a 2023-24 season that once looked so promising.

Having arguably been playing catch-up throughout the duration of the regular season, with their All-Star core of Williamson, Ingram, and CJ McCollum, all healthy, Willie Green’s men finally looked to be a legitimate force in the Western Conference, though a late-season slide saw them having to fight for their post-season place in the Play-In tournament.

That is when disaster struck.

In their first Play-In tournament game against former Pelicans star, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers, Williamson was having the game of his life, in which he amassed 40 points on 17-for-27 shooting.

But, with just three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and the game tied after a Williamson floater, he jogged back down the court grimacing before a timeout was eventually called.

He would leave the court and not return, and an announcement the following day confirmed fears – he had sustained a hamstring injury, and would miss their second Play-In tournament game against the Sacramento Kings, a game they would go on to win, securing the eighth seed in the process.

New Orleans Pelicans - 2023-24 Season Splits Category Regular Season Post-Season PTS 115.1 89.7 OPP PTS 110.7 108.0 ORTG 116.5 94.7 DRTG 111.9 113.3 NRTG 4.6 -18,6

With Williamson's entire post-season in doubt, it was down to his teammates to hold down the fort and see if they could mount a playoff run, starting with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite strong showings all season long from the likes of Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Ingram and McCollum, they have all failed to replicate their form in the post-season, where as a team, they are being outscored by 18.6 points per 100 possessions, the lowest mark among teams in the post-season, and a steep decline from the form they showed with Williamson mostly in the lineup during the regular season, in which they outscored their opponents by 4.6 per 100 possessions.

Alas, having yet to win a game in their series match-up, a loss tonight would seal a 4-0 sweep, and thus, the end of their season, where they have once again fallen short of expectations, with the health of their stars taking center stage again.

Ingram Felt He Was ‘Snubbed’ From Non-Selection in All-Star Game

Medina alluded to a prior conversation he had held with the Pelicans forward in which he expressed his frustration of not earning what would have been his second All-Star honors this season, suggesting that it was ironic because the opposition’s pre-game scouting reports would

“It starts with Brandon Ingram. He's someone that - deservedly so - felt like he was snubbed for not making the All-Starteamthis season. He was telling me that it's ironic that all these coaches are doing all these double-teams and having elaborate schemes for him, and yet aren't votinghim in. And there's a good reason for that, because he's such a multidimensional scorer. He's a great post-upplayer, he can drive to the basket. He's also a good facilitator. But what we saw ingame one is that his shot wasn't falling and he wasn't adjusting well to Lu Dort’sphysicality. So,it's obviously a team effort, but Brandon Ingram is their second-best player, so it's got to fall mostly on his shoulders."

Crunching the Numbers of Ingram’s Post-Season

Overall numbers are down from his last post-season appearance (2021-22 season)

Ingram had another strong showing throughout the 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 20-plus point scoring for the fifth consecutive season, notching 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 49.2 percent from the field, and 35.5 percent from three-point range, solidifying himself as the Pelicans' second-option behind Williamson.

However, in just his second post-season appearance, the last being during the 2021-22 season, where he posted an average of 27.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists at a 47.5 percent shooting clip, Ingram's numbers have suffered a sharp and severe decline, a far cry from a player who was supposed to have become the number one option in his All-Star teammate's absence.

Brandon Ingram - Shooting Efficiency 2023-24 Season Splits Category Regular Season Post-Season PTS FG% PTS FG% Drives 8.4 54.5 5.3 30.8 Catch-and-Shoot 3.5 39.4 2.3 33.3 Pull-Ups 8.1 45.9 7.7 47.8 Paint Touch 0.7 55.9 2.0 100 Post Touch 0.5 52.2 0.7 25.0 Elbow Touch 1.3 60.3 2.7 50.0

In his three games in the 2024 post-season, the 26-year-old has registered 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists, with McCollum leapfrogging him, and leading the way in scoring (17.0 points per contest).

Ingram has seen improved efficiency from behind the three-point line, whereby he is converting his shots at a rate of 40.0 percent, though he is only attempting 1.7 deep balls per outing, down from his 3.8 attempts during the regular season.

From the field, though, he is seeing only 41.5 percent of his shots go down, a drop of 7.7 percent from his regular season campaign.

As it pertains to shot-type, Ingram has suffered the most with his drive attempts, averaging only 5.3 points at a rate of 30.8 percent, significantly down from the 8.4 points he scored during the regular season, at an efficient 54.5 percent.

If the Pelicans are going to stand any chance at all of clawing back at least a game, and seeing their series go to a game five in Oklahoma, Ingram is going to have to bring the heat, and put on a performance that will ignite the fire in both him and his teammates.

But, if he is a non-factor once again, then the inevitable 4-0 sweep is coming, and their once promising season will be over in a flash, and disappointment will rain around New Orleans all over again, with the thoughts of what could have been if only the group, with Zion Williamson, was wholly healthy.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.