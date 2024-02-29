Highlights Mecole Hardman criticized the Jets organization, leading to backlash from Jets players.

Hardman played a minimal role with the Jets, later catching the Super Bowl 58-winning touchdown pass with the Chiefs.

Jets players accused Hardman of leaking game plans to opponents, hinting at struggles with both the Eagles and Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman blasted the New York Jets earlier this week, saying the organization was poorly run.

This drew criticism from some Jets players, including two-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, who hinted that the wideout may have leaked game plans to opponents. The cornerback wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

We ain't gon talk about how our offensive gameplan got leaked vs. the Eagles.

Hardman was traded away midseason by the Jets after catching only one pass in five games. He remained a small part of the offense in Kansas City, though he would come up big at the most important time, catching the pass that won them Super Bowl 58 in overtime.

Jets signed Hardman in March 2023

Wideout became disgruntled after losing his job as the kick returner

The Jets had high hopes for Hardman after signing him to a contract on the day they traded away Elijah Moore. The then-former Chief was expected to fill a slot receiver, return man, and gadget role for the offense led by newly acquired QB Aaron Rodgers.

During training camp, Hardman lost his job to rookie free agent Xavier Gipson, which did not sit well with the veteran, as he said he felt "lied to" by special teams coach Brant Boyer. Gipson would make the move look smart in his very first game, beating the Buffalo Bills with a walk-off punt return for a touchdown in overtime of Week 1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The man who stole Mecole Hardman's return job in New York, rookie Xavier Gipson, ended up finishing second in the NFL in combined kick and punt return yards (830).

The Chiefs, starved for receiving help, acquired their former player ahead of the trade deadline for a meager pick swap in 2025. Hardman played in six games for the Chiefs, starting two of them and catching 14 passes for 118 yards and no scores.

Mecole Hardman 2023 Regular Season Category With New York With Kansas City Receptions 1 14 Receiving Yards 5 118 Yards Per Catch 5 8.4 Touchdowns 0 0

Hardman's most recent comments, wherein he also claimed he told the Chiefs to "come get [him]", which could lead to investigations and tampering charges, were made during an appearance on the Pivot Podcast. He told Ryan Clark of the Jets organization:

It's the lies and the way they handled me. I didn't like it at all.

Jets punter Thomas Morstead told reporters, "Be careful getting information from disgruntled former employees." The veteran special teamer also noted that Hardman expected a big role on the team but was "beaten out by a rookie free agent," which he said must have been tough to deal with.

SNY's Connor Hughes noted that several Jets players believed that Hardman had shared game plan information not only with the Eagles, but also the Chiefs. The Jets were still able to defeat the Eagles in their Week 6 matchup, but lost to the Chiefs in October.

