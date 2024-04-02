Highlights J.J. McCarthy's draft stock is rising, leading some teams to rank him above Drake Maye despite Maye's strong attributes.

QB evaluation varies by teams - some prefer size and arm strength like Maye, while others value McCarthy's intangibles and winning history.

The 2024 NFL draft is expected to be quarterback-heavy, with trade rumors and high demand for QBs in the first round.

Most members of the 2024 NFL Draft media regularly list Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels as the top three quarterbacks available in this year's draft, but by the time April 25th rolls around, that might not be the case. According to ESPN's Matt Miller, some teams now have listed Michigan's J.J. McCarthy over Maye.

One of the most interesting nuggets I've picked up over the past two weeks is that multiple NFL teams have McCarthy ranked ahead of North Carolina's Drake Maye.

It is quite common for quarterbacks to race up big boards as the draft gets closer. Thanks to a Big 10 Championship and two wins in the College Football Playoffs, evaluators were able to get an extended look at the Wolverines' signal-caller.

Drake Maye Offers Prototype Size and Arm Strength, McCarthy Offers Intangibles

The Michigan quarterback showed a cool head when under pressure

Every team likes to evaluate quarterbacks differently. Some like to take players based on traits, and Maye offers prototype size and electric arm strength, while others prefer a high-floor quarterback with intangibles like McCarty. Miller continued to add:

A high-ranking evaluator I spoke to this week said McCarthy's winning résumé, upside as a mobile QB, and impeccable poise under pressure all graded out higher for them than Maye.

Some believe that Maye, who threw 24 touchdown passes against nine interceptions in the ACC last season, might need a year or so to correct some of his inconsistencies. McCarthy, who made 28 starts in his college career and won 27 of them, thrives under pressure and could be ready to start in the NFL during his first season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy completed 68% of his passes while under pressure last season, the best figure in the FBS.

Regardless of which quarterback is selected first, the top portion of the 2024 NFL Draft is shaping up to be quarterback-heavy. Trade rumors will abound as several teams would like to add a QB of the future and players are in short supply. Four quarterbacks are likely to be selected in the first ten selections, and six may be selected in the first round.

J.J. McCarthy Career Starts Season Yards TDs INTs Comp% 2021 516 5 2 57.6 2022 2,719 22 5 64.6 2023 2,991 22 4 72.3

