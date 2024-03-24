Highlights Arsenal are interested in Nottingham Forest's Murillo.

Arsenal are interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, and his current club could be forced to offload him during the summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Since arriving in the Premier League, Murillo, who has been described as having a 'lovely left foot', has been one of the most impressive young centre-backs this season and is starting to attract interest from clubs around Europe. With Forest's financial troubles well-documented after they were docked four points in England's top flight for breaching profit and sustainability regulations, they might have to sell one of their prized assets when the transfer market opens for business later this year.

Arsenal Could be Tempted by Murillo

As we head towards the summer transfer window, Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team will be busy identifying targets they feel can enhance their squad ahead of the 2024/2025 season, a campaign where the Gunners will be hoping to compete for the Premier League title once again.

According to GMS sources, Arsenal could be tempted into a move to sign Forest defender Murillo, who only moved to The City Ground in 2023. The Midlands club value him at around £50m, and they could be forced into a sale due to their financial situation. The 21-year-old is on the radar of multiple clubs around Europe, and Forest are unlikely to budge on their £50m valuation.

Murillo - 2023/2024 Premier League stats vs Forest squad Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 4th Aerials Won Per Game 1.1 11th Average Passes Per Game 44 1st Clearances Per Game 5.8 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.1 4th Match rating 6.69 7th Correct as of 22/03/2024

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are aware that a number of teams are monitoring Murillo's situation and someone of his quality and potential coupled with now having some Premier League experience means he carries a premium. The Brazilian defender moved to Forest in the 2023 summer transfer window for a reported fee of £15m, so the Tricky Trees will be hoping to make a hefty profit if he was to depart later this year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Joachim Andersen (138) and Ethan Pinnock (144) have made more clearances in the Premier League this season than Murillo (135).

Arsenal Could Look for Lower Value Defender

Rather than splashing out on a world-class level defender, the Gunners are hoping to bring in someone of the valuation of Murillo, according to GMS sources. The 21-year-old is far from reaching his full potential and with the right coaching and development, could become a player worth significantly more than what they're likely to pay.

Arsenal have also been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt defender Pacho who is likely to cost a similar amount, so that could be another move to keep an eye on ahead of the summer transfer window.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and FBref