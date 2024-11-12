Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, who could cost up to £70m, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Murillo, who has been described as 'elite on the ball, scored his first goal in senior football at the weekend as Forest were defeated at home to Newcastle United. The Brazilian defender has enjoyed an impressive start to life at the City Ground, quickly becoming a key player at the heart of Nuno Espirito Santo's defence.

Adding another centre-back to Arne Slot's squad could be a priority for Liverpool's recruitment team in 2025 after losing Joel Matip earlier this year. The Reds failed to replace him, and Virgil van Dijk's contract situation is another issue they will be forced to deal with. The Dutch defender is set to leave at the end of the campaign unless he signs a new deal.

Journalist Bailey has now provided an update on Murillo's situation at Forest, suggesting that Liverpool are 'well aware' of the defender. Securing his signature is likely to come at a cost, however, with Forest set to demand up to £70m to allow him to depart...

“Murillo’s a player Liverpool are well aware of but my understanding is that Forest think of him as one of the best young defenders in Europe. He’s just been called up by Brazil as well so that backs that up. We’re talking £60-70m for Murillo but as Liverpool did for Van Dijk, if the right player’s there then they’ll pay for it, and Murillo’s got age on his side.”

Murillo signed for the Midlands outfit last year for a fee of around £15m. Forest could be set to make a hefty profit if an interested party arrives at the table with £70m, but after just one year in the Premier League, it could be a huge risk to cough up such a hefty figure to secure his signature.

If Liverpool are unable to convince Van Dijk to sign a new contract, then adding another centre-back could be their main priority in 2025. Even if Van Dijk remains, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards may consider signing a young defender as their long-term succession plan, with Van Dijk turning 34 next year.