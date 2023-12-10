Highlights Murillo has adapted to the Premier League with ease, becoming one of Nottingham Forest's best players this season.

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has been an impressive signing for Steve Cooper's side, and Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the Brazilian, comparing him to a current Chelsea player.

Murillo signed for Forest during the summer transfer window, signing a five-year deal for a fee of around £15m from Brazilian side Corinthians. The 21-year-old had played just 13 times in his home country's top flight before the move to The City Ground, so Forest took a bit of a risk on the young centre-back.

However, the risk has paid off so far, with Murillo enjoying an impressive start to life in England. It's still early days, but the signs so far are that Forest have secured themselves a bargain. Cooper's side are struggling as a squad at the moment, but Murillo has been a shining light in a disappointing season.

Making the step up to English football after playing a handful of games in Brazil is never going to be easy, but Murillo has adapted with ease so far. The young defender has been a revelation in Cooper's side and has undoubtedly been one of their best players this season. As per The Telegraph, Murillo was given the nickname 'Beckenbauer' at his former club, and it's easy to see why, with his comfortability with the ball at his feet a clear highlight to his game.

Murillo - Nottingham Forest 2023/2024 Stat Output Squad Rank Appearances 9 14th Match Rating 6.87 2nd Tackles 1.6 9th Interceptions 1.1 4th Clearances 5.4 1st Stats via WhoScored.

It's understood that Napoli and Torino were keen on signing Murillo before Forest secured his signature, so the Midlands side have done well in convincing him to come to the Premier League. Murillo admitted that playing in England's top flight has always been a dream of his, and he never expected to have achieved that so soon into his career...

"I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League and it’s what I’ve prepared for. I never imagined it would happen as quickly as it has done, but now I’m here I want to be at my best in the best league. I’ve watched these players on television and now I’m learning from them. I can do even more, this is just the start of my career.”

Neil Moxley verdict

Moxley has now discussed Murillo, labelling him 'top class' and he believes the young defender is a star in the making. The reporter adds that since he's got into the side, he's pretty much been involved ever since, and he reminds Moxley of former Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, who earned himself a £70m move to Chelsea after an impressive spell with the Foxes. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Moxley said...

"He's been first class. I think this guy is a star in the making. I saw him in his first game against Brentford and he got a little bit overlooked actually about how good he actually was in that game. I think you look at him and he's a little bit squat, he's not massive. But he's got some real oomph about him. He's powerful. He's still young. I'm not so sure that Steve Cooper knew all that much about him to be quite frank with you. But he's got in that side and he has stayed there pretty much ever since. I get the same feeling with Murillo as I did with Wesley Fofana at Leicester City."

Forest were heavily beaten away at Fulham earlier this week, and there has been plenty of calls for Cooper to be removed from his post. It's been a difficult season for the Tricky Trees, and reports have now suggested that the board are considering bringing in a replacement.

As per The Guardian, former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui is in the running to become the new Forest manager if Cooper was to be sacked. A report from The Telegraph has suggested that Cooper is under increasing scrutiny after freezing out captain Joe Worrall, but he's expected to be in charge for their fixture against Wolves this weekend.

However, it seems like Cooper doesn't have many lives left and is under immense pressure to turn things around, and the busy Christmas period could be the ideal time for Forest to start picking up results.