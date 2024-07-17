Highlights A stacked wide receiver class in rookie drafts may be overshadowing valuable players in other positions.

Brian Thomas Jr. should be considered among the top wide receivers in the draft class.

Brock Bowers is a standout tight end prospect with generational potential.

Dynasty managers, it's that time of year again. Rookie drafts are fully underway in dynasty fantasy football leagues. Unlike redraft leagues, dynasty leagues only draft rookies every year. Heading into this season, it's a special rookie draft.

This year was notoriously known as one of NFL history's best wide receiver classes. With the majority of players selected in rookie drafts being wide receivers, it works out well to find good, quality players until the third and fourth rounds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2024 NFL Draft is tied for the most wide receivers selected in the first round with seven.

But it's more than just wide receivers in this draft. The deep wide receiver class has many dynasty managers overlooking other players. Outside the obvious players, there are several guys you need to be actively trying to draft.

1 Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

In most drafts, Maye would be the QB1, yet he is being drafted as late as the QB4 in this year's rookie drafts.

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

If Caleb Williams weren't in this draft class, Drake Maye would be the QB1. Jayden Daniels was selected ahead of him, but that doesn't make him the better prospect. Maye didn't have as strong of a season in 2023 as in 2022, but he was still quite impressive.

Drake Maye Last Two Seasons At UNC Year 2022 2023 Passing Yards 4,321 3,608 Completion Percentage 66.2% 63.3% Yards Per Attempt 8.4 8.5 Passing Touchdowns 38 24 Interceptions 7 9 Rushing Yards 698 449 Rushing Touchdowns 7 9

In 2023, Maye played two fewer games than in 2022, which speaks to some of the decrease in production. Nonetheless, he was still impressive last season. As impressive of a college career as he had, he's being drafted as the QB3, sometimes the QB4 in rookie drafts. Dynasty managers prefer the rushing upside of Daniels or the situation of J.J. McCarthy on the Minnesota Vikings.

Sure, the New England Patriots weren't the best current roster for Maye to be drafted to, but situations change over time. But his talent is to be successful in the NFL. Despite some early struggles in OTAs heading into the season, he will only grow over time. He's got the size, arm strength, precision, and rushing ability to become a top-12 fantasy quarterback in the future.

2 MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers

Don't let Josh Jacobs' contract ignore a great opportunity for Lloyd to become the Packers starting running back as early as 2025.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone is letting a talented running back in Marshawn Lloyd drop to the mid to late second round of rookie drafts due to Josh Jacobs' recent contract with the Packers. The Green Bay Packers can move on from Jacobs with a minimal dead cap after year one. This steps up an opportunity for an explosive young running back to start on one of the best offenses in football as of 2025.

Jacobs is coming off the worst season of his career, where he was averaging 3.5 yards per carry. Unless he miraculously improves from a disappointing season, Lloyd could start to see some touches this season, with a full takeover next year. This is a perfect example of how a stacked wide receiver class has led many dynasty managers to overlook other positions.

You're in a great position if you can draft a future starting running back with a mid-second-round pick. It will take some patience as his rookie season might be discouraging, but you know that upfront due to the Jacobs contract. But it's built out in a way where Lloyd can take over soon. With the third-round draft capital, the Packers have a plan for him in this offense in the near future.​​​​​​​

3 Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Calvin Ridley walked so that Brian Thomas Jr. could sprint in the Jaguars offensive scheme.

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone is caught up with Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze in rookie drafts, rightfully so. Brian Thomas Jr. shouldn't be far after those guys in rookie drafts after the LSU wide receiver caught 17 touchdown passes in 2023. He was electric downfield and dominant as a big-bodied red zone target. Best of all, his role already exists.​​​​​​​

Thomas Jr. is comfortably a first-round pick in rookie drafts, but he's being drafted as the WR4 or WR5. This is a major value for a player who should be targeted heavily in the offense and could unleash Trevor Lawrence. His production may not come immediately, but he's in as good a position as he can be to have success at the next level.

Outside the top three wide receivers in this class, many of the others don't have WR1 potential, like Thomas Jr. It's rare that you can draft a wide receiver of this caliber late in the first round, so even if you don't need a wide receiver, you should take Thomas Jr. based on his potential. Considering the Jacksonville Jaguars don't have a true WR1 on the roster, his floor is relatively high, too, leaving minimal risk.​​​​​​​

4 Jermaine Burton, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

With the uncertainty of Tee Higgins' future in Cincinnati, Jermaine Burton is screaming value.

Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

If there's an offense in the NFL that can support three fantasy-relevant wide receivers, it's the Cincinnati Bengals. At the worst, Jermaine Burton should slide into the Tyler Boyd role of this offense, as Boyd signed with the Titans. That role has an average of 106 targets per season, which is more than enough to have fantasy value. Furthermore, there have been some challenges with Tee Higgins' contract demands, leaving some uncertainty about his future on the team. These are two major pieces to the Bengals' offense, which could open up a starting role for Burton in the future.

While he was a third-round pick, he mainly dropped in the draft due to his off-the-field issues at Alabama. He showcased great ball-tracking skills on the field, making him an explosive, deep-ball wide receiver. Paired up with Ja'Marr Chase, the two would make this offense even more explosive.

There wasn't a better situation for Burton to be drafted in. As long as he can keep himself out of trouble, he's a great value in the third round of your rookie drafts.

5 Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Don't overthink it: Bowers is a generational tight end prospect.

Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

If you have cold feet about drafting a tight end in the top five due to Kyle Pitts' failures, don't. Brock Bowers is a generational tight-end prospect who plays the position more traditionally, with the flexibility to line up in the slot. While there might be concerns about the quarterback play on the Las Vegas Raiders, Aidan O'Connell at least showcased the ability to support several fantasy-relevant wide receivers last season.

The word generational is thrown out a lot, but it's not an exaggeration when referring to Bowers. He was dominant in all three seasons at Georgia, with 700+ receiving yards and at least six touchdowns in each of his three seasons there. He displayed elite yards-after-catch ability and showcased his abilities in contested catch situations. Pitts was generational because he was a unicorn at the position. Bowers is generational because he excels at everything you want your tight end to be great at.​​​​​​​

With Davante Adams nearing the end of his career, at least in Las Vegas, Bowers could soon become the most targeted player there. Bowers will likely be in the same conversations as Trey McBride and Sam LaPorta in fantasy football next season.

All stats are courtesy of Sports Reference - College Football.