Expect big point totals in the Cardinals vs. Bills matchup.

A monster AFC South matchup between C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

NFL training camp is less than two weeks for some teams, which is perfect timing for analyzing some Week 1 contests. This piece will highlight five games that stand out because of narratives and other variables that magnify their importance.

Because there are only 17 games in a season, the significance of every game is crucial to a team's outlook.

Now, this piece will focus on the five most intriguing games of the opening week, but it will exclude the primetime games. Those games are supposed to steal the headlines, as the NFL handpicked the matchups in standalone games for a reason.

Week 1 Primetime Games Game Date/Time ET Chiefs-Ravens Thursday, 9/5 at 8:20 p.m. Packers-Eagles Friday, 9/6 at 8:15 p.m Rams-Lions Sunday, 9/8 at 8:20 p.m. Jets-49ers Monday, 9/9 at 8:15 p.m.

The games discussed in this piece will focus on under-the-radar talking points that give a special angle to the game, such as a quarterback matchup, narrative-based variables, or just games that are great for entertainment value. These characteristics will be considered when determining which games are intriguing.

1 Colts-Texans: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. on CBS

The Houston Texans' AFC South title defense begins on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

The last time these two teams played each other, the AFC South title was on the line, as both teams entered the contest with a 9-7 record.

However, this time around, Colts' quarterback Anthony Richardson will be starting under center. The 22-year-old quarterback suffered a season-ending AC joint sprain early last season, forcing Indianapolis to start Gardner Minshew for the rest of the season.

Richardson showed flashes of stardom in his limited starts, and if he can stay healthy for the season, the Colts can push for the playoffs.

This game features possibly two of the best young signal-callers in the league. Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud has proven that he is a franchise quarterback, while Richardson is on the right track, but needs to prove that he can stay healthy and perform consistently as a passer.

Anthony Richardson's 2023 Game Log Opponent Completions/Attempts Passing Yards Yards Per Attempt TD-INT Jacksonville Jaguars 24/37 223 6.0 1-1 Houston Texans 6/10 56 5.6 0-0 Los Angeles Rams 11/25 200 8.0 2-0 Tennessee Titans 9/12 98 8.2 0-0

The passing statistics leave a lot of room for improvement, but Richardson's athleticism was on full display, as he totaled four rushing touchdowns throughout his short time as a starter. The talent is transparent; the Florida product just needed more time to put everything together.

This game could be the highest-scoring matchup on the entire Week 1 slate. It is massively important as it features two teams that expect to compete for the division title.

Game lines: Houston -2.5 O/U 48.5

2 Dolphins-Jaguars: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. on CBS

Two teams, two quarterbacks with massive pressure and scrutiny heading into the 2024 season.

Trevor Lawrence. Tua Tagovailoa. Two quarterbacks. One signed a historical contract extension. The other remains unsigned, with no resolution apparent in the near future.

The Jacksonville Jaguars inked Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million contract extension earlier this offseason.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have yet to strike an agreement with the 26-year-old, who is seeking a new deal. Whether that is according to plan or not, from the Dolphins' perspective, it is still a distraction with training camp around the corner.

Things can change from now up to the season, but barring a change of course, it should be expected that Tagovailoa plays this upcoming season without a contract extension.

Both teams had disappointing ends to their 2023 seasons. The Jaguars missed the playoffs entirely, while Miami coughed up the AFC East and struggled in their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After Calvin Ridley's departure in free agency, Jacksonville countered by signing Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract and drafting LSU receiver Brian Thomas in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The two receivers will line up on the outside, opening up the middle of the field for Christian Kirk in the passing game.

The Dolphins signed speedster​​​​​​​ Jaylen Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension, making the 25-year-old receiver one of the highest-paid at this position. Miami rounded out their receiver room by bringing in veteran wideout​​​​​​​ Odell Beckham Jr., who won't be the focal point of an offense at this point in his career but is a great option as a team's WR3.

Narratives surrounding both quarterbacks make the implications of this game even more fascinating. Also, the Dolphins are among the most electrifying teams in September and October, with Tyreek Hill and Waddle on the outside in Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme.

Game lines: Miami -3.5 O/U 48.5

3 Browns-Cowboys: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3:25 p.m. on FOX

Both teams have lofty aspirations, but will quarterback play prevent them from reaching those expectations?

America's Game of the Week is usually the most-watched game of the daytime slate, and that will be the case again as Tom Brady will be making his NFL broadcasting debut.

In addition, the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns are very similar in multiple ways that many people may not realize.

Both quarterbacks face immense pressure. Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, and it is unlikely Prescott and the Cowboys will agree on a new deal before the season. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson has failed to live up to his five-year, $230 million contract, which is fully guaranteed. Watson has only played in 12 games over his first two seasons with the Browns, and his play has been uninspiring.​​​​​​​

Deshaun Watson's First Two Seasons with the Cleveland Browns Year Games Played Completion Percentage Passing Yards TD-INT 2022 6 58.2 1,102 7-5 2023 6 61.4 1,115 7-4

Secondly, the Cowboys and Browns defenses are two of the top units in the league, and were outstanding at forcing turnovers and creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Dallas Cowboys' Defense vs. Cleveland Browns' Defense Year Points Allowed Per Game Sacks Interceptions Dallas Cowboys 2023 18.5 (5th in NFL) 45.0 (14th in NFL) 17 (8th in NFL) Cleveland Browns 2023 21.3 (13th in NFL) 48.0 (6th in NFL) 18 (3rd in NFL)

Finally, both offenses heavily rely on their No. 1 pass-catching options to produce numbers weekly. CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper - especially Lamb - were the overwhelming top targets in the passing attacks. If they didn't perform, it would be a long day for both of these offenses.

Dallas Cowboys' 2023 Receiving Stats Player Games Played Receptions/Targets Yards Touchdowns Yards Per Game CeeDee Lamb 17 135/181 1,749 12 102,9 Jake Feguson 17 71/102 761 5 44.8 Brandin Cooks 16 54/81 657 8 41.1 Michael Gallup 17 34/57 418 2 24.6 Tony Pollard 17 55/67 311 0 18.3 Jalen Tolbert 17 22/36 268 2 15.8

Dallas' front office did nothing to fix this problem. Other than hoping for Jalen Tolbert to establish himself as the WR2, the Cowboys didn't have another solution to relieve pressure on Lamb.

Cleveland Browns' 2023 Receiving Stats Player Games Played Receptions/Targets Yards Touchdowns Yards Per Game Amari Cooper 15 72/128 1,250 5 83.3 David Njoku 16 81/123 882 6 55.1 Elijah Moore 17 59/104 640 2 37.6 Jerome Ford 17 44/63 319 5 18.8 Cedric Tillman 14 21/44 224 0 16.0 David Bell 15 14/23 167 3 11.1

Very lackluster numbers for a team that won double-digit games last season. The Browns addressed the wide receiver position by acquiring Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos for fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Cleveland quickly signed the 25-year-old receiver to a three-year, $58 million contract, including $41 million guaranteed.

The similarity between these teams makes this game even more enticing. Both offenses and defenses will have opportunities to impact the game. It is monumental for both teams to start off on the right foot. A loss for either team will bring media criticism, especially if poor quarterback play is the culprit for the losing team.

Game lines: Cleveland -1.5 O/U 43.5

4 Bills-Cardinals: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. on CBS

The Bills look to unveil their new-look offense with Stefon Diggs no longer in the picture.

This game has points written all over it, with two athletic quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray, leading their respective teams.

The Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Texans and let Gabe Davis walk in free agency, leaving many vacated targets available. Drafting Keon Coleman was a solid start to fill that void, pairing the hyper-athletic receiver with second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid. The Florida State product was wildly inconsistent in college, but he sometimes tore defenses apart.​​​​​​​

Keon Coleman's 2023 Breakout Performances Opponent Receptions Yards Touchdowns LSU 9 122 3 Clemson 5 86 2 Syracuse 9 140 1 Wake Forest 7 66 2

The Arizona Cardinals will also be rolling out their rookie receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., whom they drafted with the third overall pick. The Ohio State product was widely viewed as the top wide receiver prospect in the 2024 draft class. Murray now has a legit WR1 to throw the ball to, and Harrison will be lined up alongside tight end Trey McBride, who broke out in the second half of last season. Arizona's offense could cause issues for Buffalo's defense.

This offseason, the Bills' focus was on unloading bad, expensive contracts and re-tooling the entire roster, specifically the offensive side of the ball.

Watching how Buffalo's offense operates with no true go-to option in the passing game will be interesting. The hope is Coleman develops into that, but that may not happen until later in the season.

A touchdown favors Buffalo, but this could easily be a classic opening-week upset, as the Cardinals are a much-improved team with plenty of optimism after a strong finish in 2023.​​​​​​​

Game lines: Buffalo -7 O/U 48

5 Bears-Titans: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. on FOX

Caleb Williams' first career start at Soldier Field will feature Titans' quarterback Will Levis

This game features one quarterback, Caleb Williams, making his long-awaited first career start, and a second-year quarterback, Will Levis, who showed flashes during his rookie campaign.

I am not sure the Tennessee Titans will be relevant throughout the season, but Levis' development will be an early focal point.

Tennessee is clearly committed to Levis, as the Titans signed wide receiver​​​​​​​ Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million contract with $50 million guaranteed.​​​​​​​ It was the prototypical overpay for a player with a quarterback on a rookie deal, but it is completely validated. Other than competing each week, Tennessee's main objective this season is to see what they have with Levis.

Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins will form a more-than-serviceable receiver tandem, giving Levis the best chance to improve. The Titans also signed Tony Pollard to join Tyjae Spears in the backfield, providing pass-catching flexibility.

The Chicago Bears are entering a new phase in their franchise's history, and hopefully, for them, a bright future with a star quarterback.

Williams is surrounded by many weapons, including D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift, which form a potentially lethal offense.

This game could be filled with points, as both teams' offenses can give defenses plenty of issues to deal with on multiple fronts.

Both teams have a rough first month of the season, with formidable opponents on their schedules in each of the first four games. This game could be the best chance for each team to record a win in that opening stretch.

Tennessee Titans' First Four Games Week Opponent 1 Chicago Bears 2 New York Jets 3 Green Bay Packers 4 Miami Dolphins

That is only the beginning for the Titans. After their week five bye, Tennessee goes through another rough three-game stretch with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions next in line. Saying a Week 1 game is a must-win may seem overboard, but things could quickly go south for the Titans.

Chicago Bears' First Four Games Week Opponent 1 Tennessee Titans 2 Houston Texans 3 Indianapolis Colts 4 Los Angeles Rams

Chicago's first three games come against AFC South teams, which, in many years, would be a favorable start to a season, but both Houston and Indianapolis are playoff-caliber teams in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: The Bears do not face a divisional opponent until they host the Green Bay Packers in week 11.

Not only does this matchup include two young quarterbacks looking to turn around the outlook of their franchises, but because their early-season schedule is more than difficult, this game could be considered monumentally crucial for both teams.

Game lines: Chicago -4.5 O/U 43.5

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.