Michael 'Venom' Page pulled off one of the most brilliant wins of his surging MMA career on Saturday, the 1st of February, when he defeated Sharabutdin 'Bullet' Magomedov by unanimous decision in the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

To put Page's victory in context, GIVEMESPORT ranked Magomedov as the fifth-best MMA fighter of the entire year in 2024 thanks to his activity, excitement factor, and highlight-reel wins. Page was not intimidated. The former Bellator stand-out, who only joined the market-leading MMA firm in 2024, scored a well-deserved win on the judges' scorecards (30-27 x 2 and 29-28).

Michael 'Venom' Page Convincingly Defeated Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov

Victory was never in doubt after the flashy Brit's superb performance