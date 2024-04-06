Highlights Marquez Valdes-Scantling praised Aaron Rodgers as a phenomenal teammate and one of his closest friends in a new interview.

MVS was released earlier this offseason by the Kansas City Chiefs after winning two consecutive Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes.

Rodgers is recovering from an Achilles tear as the starting QB for the New York Jets.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has played all six of his seasons in the NFL with quarterback luminaries, including the past two with Patrick Mahomes.

Before then, his first four seasons were with Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers. Despite the mercurial quarterback's divisive reputation, Valdes-Scantling called Rodgers "one of the greatest teammates" he's ever had while appearing on CBS Sports Radio's The Zach Gelb Show.

Man, he's one of the greatest you'll ever find. He cares more about his teammates than about the game of football. You know, I think that's something that people really don't understand. Because people get this perception of him that he's this diva or all about himself, that's the furthest thing from the truth.

MVS is currently a free agent after being released earlier in the offseason. During the 2022 offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal in the hopes that he could provide a deep threat for Mahomes in Tyreek Hill's absence.

Rodgers is currently the quarterback for the New York Jets, though he's on the mend from an Achilles injury he suffered in Week 1 last season. Given Rodgers' pull within the organization, perhaps MVS is hoping the signal caller will convince the Jets' front office to sign him.

Related Report: Kansas City Chiefs releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling The Chiefs signed MVS one day after trading Tyreek Hill, but the former Green Bay Packer has been a consistent disappointment in the KC offense.

MVS Has Immense Talent, but Is Mistake-Prone

The veteran receiver was phased out of K.C.'s offense down the stretch in 2023

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

In his two seasons in Kansas City, Valdes-Scantling caught only 63 passes for 1,002 yards (an average of 15.9 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. The Chiefs had plenty of opportunities for a pass catcher to emerge over the last two seasons, but Rashee Rice was the only one who took advantage of the opportunity.

That stood in stark contrast to his performance with Rodgers and the Packers. Valdes-Scantling led the league with 20.9 yards per reception and caught six touchdown passes during the 2020 season, when Rodgers won his third of four MVP awards.

MVS Career Stats With Aaron Rodgers at QB Stat MVS Games Played 58 Receptions 121 Targets 245 Receiving Yards 2,134 Receiving TDs 13 *Courtesy of StatMuse

Valdes-Scantling's praise for Rodgers extended beyond the quarterback's unique football abilities, as he praised his former teammate's willingness and desire to be there for his fellow players:

Aaron has taught me so much on and off the field. He's a big advocate of mental health and how you approach life, not just football. The things that he's gone through over the years, he shares that and kind of just lets you know, like, 'hey, I'm human too' … Just for him to be able to open that up and be a great friend to me, not even just a teammate, I'm forever indebted to him.

Since leaving Green Bay, the wide receiver has had major issues with drops. In 2022, he dropped five passes on 80 targets; in 2023, he dropped three passes on 42 targets.

However, MVS did win two consecutive Super Bowls with Mahomes and company, an achievement that has eluded Rodgers since the 2010 season.

Things haven't been rosy for Rodgers since MVS left for the Chiefs and Davante Adams was shipped to the Las Vegas Raiders. He struggled through arguably the worst season of his career in 2022, and then proceeded to play four snaps for the New York Jets before tearing his Achilles last year.

There's optimism that he can return to form this upcoming season, though he'll be playing in his age-40 season as he recovers from a notoriously fickle injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Marquez Valdes-Scantling averaged 17.5 yards per reception in 59 games with the Packers, which ranks fifth all time of any player in franchise history with 100 or more receptions.

The Jets' depth chart at wideout currently lists Garrett Wilson as the WR1 and the recently acquired Mike Williams as WR2. If Rodgers wants to reunite with his old teammate after effusive praise from MVS, there's room on the roster behind the incumbent starters.

Source: The Zach Gelb Show

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.