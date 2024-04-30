Highlights UFC 300 was an epic event with top-tier talent, making it one of the best combat sports events ever.

The media day and press conference showed the magnitude of the event, with fighters and Dana White making big announcements.

The bouts delivered with standout performances, a historic main event, and a huge future fight announcement after the action in Las Vegas.

I have had the privilege of covering some massive combat sports events in the past, but in terms of elite Mixed Martial Arts practitioners, UFC 300 is leaps and bounds above any combat card ever assembled! From top to bottom, UFC 300 was stacked with so much talent that the card had a very low possibility of not being epic.

Getting the chance to fly to Las Vegas to cover this event for GIVEMESPORT.COM brought a great feeling of gratitude. The fights delivered, and UFC 300 will go down in the history books as one of the best combat sports events of all time.

Over the next several thousand words you will be peering into my mind! Not quite, but close enough, as I will take you through my itinerary and all the controlled chaos that comes with a tentpole UFC event in Las Vegas.

Day 1 - Press day

First time inside the UFC APEX

2:15 am – Packing my luggage up to the moment that I have to catch a ride to the train station and then the airport.

4:30 am – Get through TSA nice and early. Start writing a GMS staff UFC 300 picks article.

6:05 am – Catch my flight. I was going to catch a couple of hours of sleep on the flight but 160 mph gusts over tornado country (Missouri) forced me to cling to life instead of a peaceful nap.

8:36 am – Flight lands. I find my checked bag at the carousel and start to make my way to ground transportation. I can feel it now. Las Vegas has become a UFC town for the week. At the airport, it’s easy to spot who’s in town for the fights. Harry Reid International Airport has ads for events and parties with athlete appearances all connected to UFC 300. The big fight feel of Saturday's card is palpable, but I have a few days before it’s fight night. Let’s do this!

9:30 am – Arrived at the UFC APEX center right in time for press day. The facility is something that I’ve seen on TV for several years now, but was now feeling the energy of a building that facilitates fights and changes lives for young athletes.

For the UFC 300 media day, the UFC allowed access to all 26 athletes on the card, normally an unprecedented move by the UFC, but just another reason to show the magnitude of the event. As always, the UFC gave a nice spread of food. The room was very chilly. Luckily, I had my beanie ready and equipped as the weather in New York during this time of year is much wetter and colder than Las Vegas.

Fighter after fighter came on stage and answered questions about their fight and how they felt about being on the card. It was so cool to be around the cream-of-the-crop combat athletes. While no fighter’s press day jumped off the page, their accomplishments in the cage speak for themselves.

7:00 pm – Press day concludes. The intense nature of the fighters would foreshadow what type of action we could look forward to. The UFC made this event for the purists of MMA. What it lacked in name value, it made up for in the actual fight night product. I got the chance to ask a few fighters questions. Reacquainted myself with the standard MMA media while also meeting some unfamiliar faces. I wrote a few articles and was ready to check into the hotel room.

8:30 pm – Now back in the hotel room sorting equipment and getting ready to dig back into my writing, I go back and listen to how I sounded from press day. Was I too nasally? Did the questions make sense? My over-thinking mind working in overdrive meant only one thing: I needed sleep as I was awake now for the better part of 36 hours. Ignoring that fact. I started strategizing for the rest of the week while plugging away at my writing.

12:00 am – The lack of sleep is starting to catch up to me. Even with the four cups of coffee and a passion for my craft, I started to slump at the desk. Seeing no other natural option for energy, I decided to go for a stroll on the streets of Vegas. From my hotel window, I could see a row of fast-food restaurants that are unavailable in New York, so I 100% knew at some point I’d be entering these fine establishments like Raising Canes and In & Out to see what’s cooking. Little did I know, I would be looking for a midnight snack just a few hours after arriving at the hotel.

12:30 am – I returned to my room with chicken fingers, fries and sweet tea, but more importantly, I survived the zombie apocalypse that is Vegas after dark, got some fresh air and was more awake than before…

12:45 am – Figuring that loading up on carbs would just absolutely annihilate my focus, I do something extremely uncanny and suit up for the hotel’s gym. Yes, almost up for two straight days at this point, and I decided the elliptical and some dumbbells are my friends. Believe it or not, after turning back the clock (on my Spotify) to my house music days, I was not only able to break a sweat - and justify fast food after midnight - but I woke up and cranked out the rest of my articles.

2:30 am – Feeling great, I was able to devour my meal of champions without any remorse! Articles done. Now turning my focus to tackling tomorrow's tasks.

2:45 am – Scroll through social media one final time. My head hits the pillow, and it's a good night for me.

Day 2 - Press Conference

Pressers are a great way to judge an event's size

8:30 am – Wake up… kinda. Grab my phone to try to inject some dopamine into my system and start scrolling through the GMS chat, emails, and social media.

8:45 am – Remember where I am, what day it is and what’s on today’s itinerary. Run down to catch the continental breakfast, which turns out to be pretty good. After vacuuming breakfast, I fill my pockets with fruit to hold me over till later.

9:30 am – Finally up and about and on my laptop scrolling to see what topics and story lines have caught some traction following the previous day’s media event. Some good storylines come out from the BMF titleholder, Justin Gaethje, who vowed that he fights as if there is no tomorrow. Also, Jiri Prochazka, a former UFC champion and very devout martial artist, was perturbed by his opponent Aleksandar Rakic’s comments about calling him a fake samurai. Needless to say, these quotes were trending with today’s press conference approaching.

10:15 am – I jump on the story of former heavyweight world champion, Lennox Lewis giving his thoughts on this summer’s fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

10:30 am – The article is coming together. I also start to prep my outfit for the day. I’m thinking tropical. I then get an email from a PR member for Canada’s top MMA reporter, Aaron Bronsteter, and I end up doing a quick pod.

11:30 am – The quick preview of UFC 300’s biggest betting narratives is completed. My juices are fully flowing, and I’m feeling the effects of being in the fighting capital of the world… Presser is just a few hours away.

2:00 pm – Tyson-Paul article complete, and I’m ready to catch a few rays before I catch a Lyft to the press conference… or so I thought.

2:30 pm – While I would’ve loved jumping in the jacuzzi or pool, after soaking up the sun I stay consistent and channel my excitement by hitting the weights once again. Weirdly enough, I am getting in better shape on a work trip than at home! The exercise centers my mind, and I am ready for the energy that comes with a UFC press conference.

4:00 pm – Equipment ready - check. Showered and dressed - check. Catch a Lyft for the Press conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena - not quite! The original plan of taking a Lyft from the hotel was muddled as traffic was a growing avalanche. Yes, I could’ve sat in a comfy air-conditioned vehicle, but that would’ve caused me to be late and the UFC not to be happy.

4:01 pm – I start my walk towards the arena. The doors for the press conference close at 4:45 pm and my Apple Maps app says my ETA is “4:56 pm”… uh oh… While I can trim a few minutes off because I walk faster than the average person - as calculated by the app - I realize my speed-walking ain’t gonna cut it. So I am now in my own Bruce Willis movie jogging under the 85-degree Vegas sun with recording equipment (DSLR camera, tripod, two XLR mics, wires, charging blocks and gum) in my backpack.

4:20 pm – I can honestly say that I have not done road work (run) in 2024 before that moment! My jeans are sticking to my legs and my tropical shirt is starting to seem less cool, but I am cutting the time off. My ETA is now “4:51 pm.”

4:35 pm – After a brief stop for my app to recalibrate (j-walking reasons) the jogging and sweating continue and my ETA is looking good at “4:41 pm.”

4:40 pm – Now the tricky part. I arrived at the MGM grounds, but I had to find the arena through the maze that is the casino floor.

4:46 pm – After directions from a few good Samaritans, I find a metal detector and a screaming audience of thousands of UFC fans ready to erupt at first sight of their favorite fighters.

5:00 pm – After a heart-pounding promo plays, the screen is retracted and there they are, 26 of the finest Mixed Martial Artists in the world dressed to impress, but weary that they will be making eye contact with their opponent for the very first time.

5:20 pm – Press conference is underway and fans are feeling loose as the alcohol and other substances are flowing… Dana White, who is very keen to fight fans’ online communities, gets asked by MMA reporter Mike Bohn if there will be a bump from the standard $50,000 performance bonus to $3000,000 because of this monumental event. White simply says: “Done!”

The crowd explodes, the fighters on stage smile and clap and then the arena starts chanting ‘Dana White, Dana White’. The UFC CEO also confirmed that former UFC champion Mark Coleman would wrap the BMF title around the winner.

5:45 pm – I’m in line to ask a question to the athletes. My heart is pumping. This isn’t my first time speaking in front of a crowd of raging fight fans, but I am feeling the adrenaline. I start to formulate my questions in my head. ‘Ok’, I say to myself. ‘I got the perfect questions’. But as I am next in line, White pulls the plug on the question-asking. Shucks. As seen in the photo below, I am looking off somewhere.

I muttered to Ray Longo, coach of three former UFC champions: "[Dana] don’t want the real questions." That was, of course, in reference to Nate Diaz calling out Conor McGregor many years ago.

6:00 pm – Press conference concludes, and the buzz for Saturday is only getting louder. In the past, White has promised a larger performance bonus to fighters when he feels they put it all on the line, but $300K is a ridiculous bump from what we’re normally used to seeing. You bet your booty that the fighters were preparing for battle, knowing that they’d be rewarded handsomely for their fight night efforts.

6:45 pm – After a short trek - in comparison to my unplanned 5K jog from earlier - I tag along with MMA reporter James Lynch as we bob and weave our way to the UFC mixer.

7:00 pm – Like on the first day of high school lunch, finding a spot to sit with people who you can converse with is a skill in itself. I find a friend of a friend and see an open spot at the table, and I jump on it (relief).

7:30 pm – The UFC covered an unlimited bar, so as you could imagine, the drinks were flowing, but not for me. I was intoxicated by the conversations and many french fries. Many people won’t understand what it’s like to be in a place where everyone is there for the same thing. At every corner I turned in this beer house, I could just drop the name of any fighter on the undercard and people would have an anecdote, prediction or stat related to the fighter. It was awesome not to just talk about Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz (we’ll get to good ol’ Nate tomorrow). I was in the right place at the right time and I couldn’t feel more complete.

8:30 pm – The fun conversations slowed down and the reminder of why we’re all in Vegas set back in. I decided to walk back to my hotel, as the Las Vegas air is much cooler at night - probably some desert-effect thingy - and it helped clear my mind to jump back into article mode.

9:30 pm – I arrive back in my room smelling of dried sweat and fried food, but the excitement hasn’t slowed down a bit.

10:15 pm – Showered and locked in on my next article. The feeling of seriousness came over me as this card and, more specifically, the main event is high-level MMA. I started to study the challenger, Jamahal Hill, who I had the honor of speaking with the week prior. His fight against Alex Pereira caps the UFC 300 event. There’s a reason why the UFC chose these two warriors as their main event. Both men are finishers and don’t play it safe. They go for broke and have proven to be entertaining fighters. At the press conference, Hill was the most emotional. He came after the champ and was roaring towards the audience following his face-off with Pereira. Though Hill is a loud figure in public, his fighting IQ is top-tier.

1:00 am – Article complete. After the previous night of seeing the walking dead on the streets, I decided it was best to wait it out in the morning for some grub.

Day 3 - Nate Diaz v Jorge Masvidal Press Tour

More articles and a viral interaction with an icon

9:30 am – For breakfast, I grab a doughnut and a coffee from a mini-mart next to the hotel to go along with an apple I had. I assume today will be my most lax day, but things can always change at the drop of a dime.

10:00 am – Checked for the biggest stories online. Outside of Kayla Harrison making weight, there’s not much big-time news on the combat sports side of things… yet. Fridays, which are typically weigh-ins for MMA and boxing events, are very quiet days unless there is a big weight miss which UFC 300 did not have.

1:00 pm – Just wrapped up an article about Dana White announcing that Mark Coleman will be a part of the UFC 300 festivities.

2:00 pm – Head to the gym for the third day in a row. Pumping iron is becoming a great solution to control the nerves during this fight week. The last time I was in Vegas was for UFC 229: Conor vs. Khabib, and I was exhausted by the time the fights rolled around. Working out is definitely putting me in a fighter’s mindset to get better as the week goes on.

3:30 pm – Feeling great, I return to my laptop post on social media and then start to edit videos from interviews related to UFC 300.

5:00 pm – Time to get ready for the night ahead. In the past, I never cared too much about dressing for fight week occasions, but this time around I am leaving no stone unturned. As mentioned earlier, I was rockin’ the tropical look yesterday, but being that today’s big event was taking place at a nightclub, I think lily flowers and palm trees wouldn’t fly.

6:00 pm – Looking dapper and equipped to the brim with recording gear, I am ready for whatever will happen during this Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal boxing press tour.

6:05 pm – I caught a Lyft headed towards the Zouk nightclub. Unlike yesterday’s track meet, I am not dripping in my own sweat upon arrival.

6:45 pm – The media are gathered outside the club and waiting to be escorted in. I’m reminding myself to remain cool even though I am just a few minutes away from being in the presence of two fighting icons.

7:00 pm – Media members are patted down and brought into the roped-off area of the club (dance floor). Instead of hundreds of people dancing and hoping to hook up, it was tens of married photographers, videographers and the who’s who of MMA media waiting to hear what these two legends had to say.

7:20 pm – We were informed by the event’s PR team that Jorge Masvidal would do a private media scrum. We all scramble back there to get a good spot.

7:30 pm – These minutes of waiting feel like hours. But like a king in a chariot, Masvidal and his large team finally strolled up. “Gamebred” of course, was wearing his signature white suit and couldn’t have been more courteous about his time. He answered every question with patience and thoughtfulness. After everyone got a piece of the superstar, we were treated to some fancy hors d'oeuvres.

8:00 pm – Fat and content, the media were brought back into the main stage area as it was time for the press conference to begin. Only one thing was missing — Diaz. In typical Diaz brother fashion, Nate operates on Nate’s time. He’s a fan-favorite for many reasons, but his reluctance to bend the knee to punctuality and authority is what makes him so popular.

8:15 pm – To kill time, the Diaz-Masvidal undercard is shuffled to the stage. Also, a wild-mannered Ryan Garcia answered several questions.

8:45 pm – After the event’s host, Brian Campbell, expertly filled time, the Diaz crew finally arrived, and we had a press conference on our hands.

9:15 pm – The Presser ends, and it’s Diaz’s media scrum time, but being that self-aware individual that he is, Diaz pushed for a quieter interaction and we (the media) find ourselves in the same back room as before.

9:20 pm – Diaz, who may have been abrasive with the media many moons ago, was very gracious and jovial with us. After he answered questions from every reporter, little ole me got involved with my question about a potential trilogy with Conor McGregor. Diaz’s answer turned into the viral moment of the day as he guaranteed the two rivals would meet again:

9:40 pm – Several other outlets ran the story, and it was cool to see them run to their laptops and get the story out. I felt proud and happy that I didn’t smell like sweat and fries and got a big quote from a superstar fighter.

10:00 pm – After a few minutes of chit-chatting with elite MMA media members, it was off to my room to get back to typing.

11:15 pm – Back in the room after stopping at In & Out Burger. Got the double, fries and a shake. I devoured these performance-enhancing goodies and was ready to lock in and churn out some articles.

4:45 am – That fast-food treat did the job. I was able to ride the excitement of the Diaz moment and get cracking on the laptop. I was able to bang out three articles, set my sights on fight day and go to sleep with a big grin on my face.

Day 4 - UFC 300

Fight day

12:00 pm – Wake up with a full plate of butt-kicking on the menu. We made it. UFC 300 action is a few hours away. It’s like the Super Bowl of fighting or like waking up on Christmas morning ready to tear open presents.

12:10 pm – I start to arrange the day’s gear that will be needed and charge cameras and portable batteries as you can never be too over-prepared for fight night. No breakfast either. The UFC will no doubt have a delicious meal and coffee ready for the media army. And a little fasting never hurt anyone.

1:50 pm – I’m right on time for the start of the event. I’m trying to be in a seat at the start of the event, as the very first fight is between two former UFC champions. Crazy enough, the card had approximately 11% of the total UFC champions in the organization’s history!

2:10 pm – Before finding the media tent, I go straight to a floor seat. I’m holding all my equipment, but it doesn’t matter, because after years of waiting for this event, I’m finally here by good fortune and hard work.

2:15 pm – Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo make their way to the octagon. From my perspective, the arena looks at least half full, which is the most I’ve ever seen for a first fight.

2:50 pm – Figueiredo wins via submission. In the next fight, Bobby Green wins a decision with his elusive boxing and the card is underway. After the first two fights of being a straight-up fan, I headed for the media tent to find a seat and pretend to be professional.

3:05 pm – Boy oh boy, did the UFC outdo themselves. The food looks spectacular. I continue to scan the room and see an espresso station, beverage fridge and a few other items that I may need as the night unfolds.

3:10 pm – First things first, I find a good seat with a good vantage point of the podium. It’s right next to my newest media friend, Elie from ESNEWS. He mainly covers boxing but respects the UFC. The coolest part about being around people who love fighting, but aren’t as well-versed in MMA, is the fact that they’ll lean on me for information about each fight. Obviously, I have no issues talking shop with someone who also respects what these fighters go through in training and on fight night.

3:30 pm – Mark Coleman shows up at the media tent for some questions from the media. Fellow GMS reporter, Amy Kaplan, asks great questions to Coleman about his last few weeks and the BMF title. The former UFC heavyweight champion opened up about his heroic story of saving his parents from a house fire. He got pretty emotional about the situation and about feeling lucky he was still alive after the severe smoke inhalation. Needless to say, having Coleman in the building made the night that much more special.

5:00 pm – The fights are flying by. Great performance after great performance made it hard to figure out which fighters would receive the $300K bonus for their efforts.

7:00 pm – The best UFC undercard in history is complete and standouts like Prochazka and Kayla Harrison looked dominant in their fights, as both fighters won by way of stoppage. They did a great job sending us into the main card portion of the night with their entertaining victories that set up a perfect stage for what was to come.

8:30 pm – Elie and I made our way to the arena after I assured him that the Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway fight for the BMF title is something you want to witness in person, and it did not disappoint. It was a great fight without the last 10 seconds, but throw in that movie-like finish, and it turned into one of the greatest UFC fights of all time! The place was in a frenzy after Holloway KO’d Gaethje. It was a raucous atmosphere, with all 20,000 fans on their feet. The look on Elie’s face was priceless. Endings like this never happen in sweet science, and he understood how intense the emotions were in the fight.

9:00 pm – After that energy-lifting fight, I head back to the media tent to collect myself, catch some fighters at the podium and fill up my coffee cup for a third time. During this time, the co-main event between Zhang Weili and Yan Xaionan took place, and there couldn’t be a more back-and-forth fight. It had media members oohing and ahhing at the dramatic swings in action. To [literally] put a cherry on top, the UFC rolled out an ice cream station.

9:15 pm – In between gulping down some cookie dough ice cream and slurping on some coffee, I learned why Harrison and Bo Nickal are the real deal. They spoke to the media with strength and confidence following their submission victories. I look forward to their next fights as they are likely to fight for UFC gold down the road.

9:30 pm – After watching a compelling battle for the UFC strawweight championship while also increasing my caffeine and sugar intake, it was time to head back to the arena for the final fight of the night, the UFC 300 main event between Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira.

10:00 pm – Pereira knocks out Hill with a precisely timed left hook. “Poatan” displayed once again why he’s levels above the competition. In less than three years inside the UFC, the Brazilian fighter has climbed two different weight classes and is one of only nine two-division champions in UFC history.

10:20 pm – The smoke was still settling from the historic event, but I was able to grab a few minutes with former marine/fighter/analyst, Brian Stann. Though Mr. Stann hadn’t worked on a UFC broadcast in quite some time, he gave great answers regarding the night’s biggest fights.

10:25 pm – Back to the media tent as Dana White, Zhang Weili, Pereira and the man of the night, Holloway, are about to speak to a tent full of people in awe of what has just unfolded. The energy at the post-fight presser was very joyous. White spoke gushingly about Gaethje and Holloway’s performance.

White also nonchalantly broke the news that Conor McGregor would be returning to action against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 after the Irishman was on the sidelines for nearly three years. So yeah, UFC 300 not only brought the noise in terms of action, it also brought a huge fight for fans to look forward to.

1:30 am – UFC 300 activities come to a close, and now it’s back to the hotel room to write and somehow to try to unwind from the action-packed day and night I just experienced.

6:00 am – I finished my articles, and now it’s time to sleep even though I already feel like I’m in a dream.

Day 5 - Heading Home

Mission accomplished

2:00 pm – Lacking sleep, but not adrenaline, I head to the gym one last time. I was originally hoping to break a sweat inside the UFC’s famous training facility, better known as the UFC PI, during this week and maybe even squeeze in an interview or two, but that may be for a future visit, as I don’t think I’m grappling with a professional MMA fighter anytime soon.

4:00 pm – After having the UFC pumping through my veins for days now, it was time to finally jump into the hotel’s jacuzzi. Yes, believe it or not, I walked by this specific jacuzzi for days, eye-balling it like I had a main event fight against it. Finally, I ease into the whirlpool and start to boil like a pot of pasta. Euphoria.

6:00 pm – For good luck, I grab one more fast-food meal and head to the airport.

7:00 pm – Seeing many UFC zombies creeping through TSA at the airport, I realized that this was a special event. An event that brought fans from across the world together to celebrate how far the sport has come in 30 years of existence. UFC 300 may just be a number, or, it may be a symbol of something greater. There are many fantastic sports that fans gravitate towards, but the purity of Mixed Martial Arts being executed at the highest level is why I got into this mad sport.

10:00 pm – Finishing writing at the airport, it’s time to get some shut-eye on my flight.

10:00 am – I finally got back at the Feldman home and had enough energy to tell my family that the trip was awesome!