Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended from football after testing positive for a substance that is only available outside the UK. Rumours began circulating on Tuesday morning regarding the Ukrainian player, who has missed the last five matches for the club, suggesting he had failed a drug test while they awaited the results of his B sample.

It has since been confirmed that the Football Association have provisionally suspended the player from all football, with both Chelsea and Mudryk releasing statements on the matter.

Chelsea Release Statement on Mudryk Drugs Test

Since the news of Mudryk's suspension from all football first broke, Chelsea has released a statement confirming that they have been contacted by the FA regarding the adverse findings.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm the Football Association recently contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk concerning an adverse finding in a routine urine test. "Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested. Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the Club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding. The Club will not be commenting any further."

Mudryk has also commented on the positive drugs test, stating as per Fabrizio Romano: "I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance.

"This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon," the 23-year-old added. "I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."

The £88 million signing has struggled to adapt to life at Stamford Bridge and was last seen during Chelsea's Europa Conference League victory over Heidenheim on November 28. Manager Enzo Maresca previously attributed the winger's absence to illness.

An update from the Daily Mail has reported that the club has launched an investigation into the situation, noting that Mudryk passed a drug test in August and while he insists he has not altered his behaviour since then. The adverse findings are believed to have stemmed from a contaminated supplement, and the player will have an opportunity to provide an explanation before facing any official charges.