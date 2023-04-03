Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk would have been a 'different animal' if he signed for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact since making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal news - attacking reinforcements

The Gunners were close to signing Mudryk, who is earning £100k-a-week, during the January transfer window, before London rivals Chelsea swooped in and secured the signature of the Ukrainian international.

Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard towards the end of the winter window, which has proved to be a smart signing so far. Despite starting just seven games for the club, Trossard already has one goal and seven assists in the Premier League, as per FBref.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal are interested in signing Brazilian winger Raphinha from Barcelona.

It's clear to see Arteta and his recruitment team were desperate for another attacking option in January, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them continue searching in the summer.

Although the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have been sensational this campaign, adding increased squad depth will be vitally important if they qualify for the Champions League, which is looking increasingly likely at the moment.

What has Taylor said about Arsenal?

When asked whether Arsenal will be in the market for Raphinha in the summer, Taylor has suggested that they may look to avoid a big-money signing after seeing how Mudryk has performed at Chelsea. However, the Daily Express journalist does believe the Ukrainian would be have been a 'different animal' at the Emirates.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't see it myself, to be honest. I think if you look at the Trossard signing, Arsenal will probably take a few lessons from that.

"They were going to spend big money on Mudryk - who I don't doubt would have went to Arsenal and been a different animal because Arteta has that ability to get the maximum from players - but it's an area that probably needs to be looked at. Reiss Nelson is really liked by Arteta."

What's next for Arsenal?

As Taylor mentioned, Nelson is an option for Arsenal next season. Despite his lack of game time, the 23-year-old winger always makes an impact when given a chance, and possibly deserves more of an opportunity.

Nelson has scored three times and provided two assists in just 106 minutes of Premier League football, as per FBref.

He's yet to even start a game in the league this campaign, so there's possibly the worry that he may look for a move in the summer if he doesn't get more of a chance to impress.