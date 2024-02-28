Highlights Mudryk's move from Chelsea to Arsenal fell through, leaving him in tears as he headed to west London.

Chelsea outbid Arsenal with a fee of £88.5m for the winger, causing disappointment for the player.

Mudryk's dream of playing for Arsenal was shattered, with Shakhtar accepting Chelsea's offer instead.

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk was close to joining Arsenal before his move to Stamford Bridge, and it's now been claimed that he phoned the Gunners in tears asking the north London club to sign him as he was on the plane heading to west London.

Mudryk has endured a difficult time of things since his move to the Premier League, with his hefty price tag heaping a lot of pressure on the youngster's shoulders. It hasn't quite worked out for him so far, but things could have been completely different if he had joined Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal before signing on the dotted line at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk reduced to tears over failed Arsenal move

The Gunners couldn't match Chelsea's fee

In January 2023, Chelsea secured the signature of Mudryk for a fee of around £88.5m from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, as per Sky Sports. The report claims that Mudryk, who earns £100k-a-week at Chelsea, had indicated his desire to move to Arsenal, but the west London outfit swooped in with a hefty offer.

According to The Athletic, Mudryk was devastated about being unable to link up with Mikel Arteta's charges, with the Emirates Stadium his preferred destination. Understandably, Shakhtar were always going to accept Chelsea's significant offer.

Now, an update from Arsenal insider Team News and Ticks has suggested that Mudryk phoned the Gunners in tears as he was on the way to Chelsea, asking if they could make a move happen as he was desperate to join the north London club.

Mykhailo Mudryk vs Cole Palmer 2023/2024 Premier League Stats Palmer Mudryk Overall rating 7.08 6.55 Appearances 17 (4) 9 (10) Goals 10 3 Assists 6 2 Shots per game 2.3 0.8 Key Passes per game 1.5 0.8 Correct as of 28/02/2024

Mudryk has struggled to make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge and has been restricted to mostly substitute appearances this season. Cole Palmer, who moved from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, has outshone the Ukrainian winger, making it difficult for him to cement a regular place in the starting XI.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mudryk has more successful take-ons per 90 minutes than Bukayo Saka in the Premier League this season.

Related Pedro Neto 'more likely' to join Arsenal than Man Utd Arsenal appear to be ahead of domestic rivals Manchester United in the race for Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Pedro Neto

Arsenal still admire Mudryk

The Gunners may have dodged a bullet

The earlier report from The Athletic has claimed that Mudryk still has admirers at Arsenal and they believe that his talent can still be unlocked. However, there's no doubt he has failed to live up to the price tag so far, so the Gunners may have dodged a bullet by failing to meet the asking price.

His career could have gone down a completely different path had he signed for Arsenal, but the hefty fee paid by Chelsea was always going to be difficult for the Gunners to match. Arteta and his recruitment team eventually signed Leandro Trossard in the same window, and the Belgian forward has made a strong impact for the club.

All stats courtesy of FBref and WhoScored