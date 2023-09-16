Highlights Arsenal's end to the transfer window was quiet, indicating that they either have confidence in their current squad or failed to secure certain deals.

Missing out on signing a right-sided attacker may not disappoint Arsenal fans, as the competition for playing time would have been tough and the player they missed out on has struggled to find his feet at Chelsea.

With the contract extension of Reiss Nelson and his promising performances last season, Arsenal may not feel the need to sign an additional winger, potentially saving them money.

Arsenal missed out on a key target earlier in the year, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the fans at the Emirates Stadium won't be too disappointed.

The Gunners enjoyed an impressive summer in the transfer market, but they may have hoped to reinforce one position.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team managed to secure the signatures of David Raya, Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz. The north London club kept hold of all of their key players, making their squad stronger heading into the new season. After missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City despite being in the driving seat for a large portion of the campaign, Arteta needed to bring in reinforcements.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT earlier in the summer that Arsenal could make a move to sign a forward in the final weeks of the window, as they looked to potentially bring in cover and competition for the likes of Bukayo Saka. The England international played a significant number of minutes last season across all competitions due to a lack of options in his position.

Arsenal's Most Used Players Gabriel Bukayo Saka Aaron Ramsdale Granit Xhaka Ben White Starts 45 42 41 43 39 Minutes 4134 3733 3720 3692 3461 Stats according to FBref

Arsenal's end to the transfer window was fairly quiet, ignoring any outgoings. Arteta and Edu Gaspar either felt that their squad had enough quality for the rest of the campaign, or they failed to get certain deals over the line.

Signing a natural right-sided attacker could have been hugely beneficial, especially with Arsenal competing in the Champions League. However, the Gunners clearly don't want to sign players for the sake of it, and finding someone who is likely to be spending the majority of the season playing second fiddle to Saka won't be easy, as he's one of the best right wingers in world football.

Read More: Who Is The Best Premier League Winger? Top 15 Ranked

Arsenal fans will be happy to miss out on one winger - Dean Jones

Mykhailo Mudryk signed for Chelsea during the January transfer window of last season, but he was close to joining the Gunners. As per The Athletic, Chelsea paid around £88.7m to sign the Ukrainian winger, who is earning £100k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, but Arsenal were in talks to secure his signature before the Blues entered the race.

Despite missing out on a target who could have offered some competition in Arsenal's attack, Jones believes that the fans at the Emirates won't be too disappointed given how he's played for Chelsea so far. The journalist adds that it would likely have been a similar story if he was to move to Arsenal, considering the lack of game time he would have received due to the competition for places. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I'm not sure if he would have flourished more at Arsenal, because I think the one thing that Mudryk is missing at the moment is just game time. And I don't know if he'd have got that at Arsenal, given the position that he plays, because Gabriel Martinelli still would have been leading the minutes from that position. Obviously, Trossard went into the team and has managed to do pretty well. So maybe Mudryk would be doing better at Arsenal than he is at Chelsea. But still, he's taking a long time to find his feet in the league and at the level of signing that he would have been, in terms of finances, Arsenal can't really have passengers at that level of spending. Chelsea can, but Arsenal absolutely can't. So I think if you're an Arsenal fan right now, it's kind of one that you're happy to have missed out on, at least the way things are looking right now."

Will Arsenal look to sign a new forward in the near future?

Reiss Nelson signed a new deal in the summer, extending his stay at the north London club until 2027. As a result, the Gunners may feel that an additional winger isn't needed. Nelson was set to be out of contract ahead of this season before he signed on the dotted line.

The 23-year-old scored three times and provided three assists in just five starts last term, as per FBref, so there's no doubt he has something to offer when given the opportunity. Arsenal could save themselves a lot of money if they consider Nelson a good enough squad player for Arteta's squad.