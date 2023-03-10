Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk hasn't 'shown enough yet' but it was never going to be easy for him, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

After making the move to Stamford Bridge, the 22-year-old has struggled to make the impact many Chelsea fans would have expected of him.

Chelsea news - Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mudryk signed for Chelsea for a fee of £88.5m during the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports.

It all looked set for Arsenal to secure the signing of Mudryk, but the Gunners weren't willing to meet the asking price for the Ukranian. Eventually, Chelsea won the race and paid the fee, but Arsenal won't be regretting missing out after the start Mudryk has made.

Mudryk has started just two games since joining Graham Potter's side and is yet to contribute in front of goal in the Premier League, as per FBref.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has claimed that the £100k-a-week earning Mudryk (according to Capology) wouldn't have been a signing decided by Potter, or he would have been receiving more game time.

He said: "Mudryk is an £88m signing sitting on the bench, it tells you he’s not Potter’s player. If he was his player and if Potter would have gone to the board and said he needed Mudryk, he would have to play him."

What has Brown said about Mudryk?

Brown has stuck up for Mudryk by claiming it 'can't be easy for him', but he admits the 22-year-old is yet to show enough in a Chelsea shirt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It can't be easy for him really. I don't think he's shown enough yet and I do think he will improve.

"I think Chelsea fans obviously are yet to see the best of him, but I think it could be quite some time before we do see the best of Mudryk. It's just a question of how quickly he manages to adapt to his new surroundings."

How has Mudryk performed so far?

Mudryk's highest rating using Sofascore's metrics is 6.7 in all competitions. With zero goals or assists since joining Chelsea, he hasn't quite had the desired impact.

Of course, it's going to take time for Mudryk to adapt to life in England, but contributing in front of goal off the bench will be necessary if he wants to break into the starting eleven.

In the 22-year-old's last Premier League start against West Ham, Mudryk failed to complete a cross or a dribble, didn't have a shot in the game, lost possession seven times and was substituted after 67 minutes.