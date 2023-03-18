Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk is a 'phenomenal talent' who could 'start to really get going' after latest Graham Potter tactic, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make the impact many would have expected of him at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news - Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk signed for Chelsea during the January transfer window for a fee of £88.5m, as per Sky Sports. The Ukrainian youngster is earning £100,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge, but he's not quite lived up to the money Chelsea have spent on him so far.

The transfer of Mudryk has been questioned by many sections of the media, with former Arsenal player Paul Merson suggesting that the 22-year-old wasn't Potter's signing due to him not starting every week.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: "At Tottenham, Chelsea did not look like scoring a goal in a year of Sundays. Mykhailo Mudryk is an £88m signing sitting on the bench, it tells you he's not Potter's player. If he was his player and if Potter would have gone to the board and said he needed Mudryk, he would have to play him."

Potter has now claimed that Mudryk has benefitted from sitting out of the Chelsea side, and that's a view shared by CBS reporter Jacobs.

What has Jacobs said about Mudryk?

Jacobs has suggested that Mudryk could benefit from not playing every week while he adapts to life in England.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Mudryk is entering into a stage where he's being encouraged to not put as much pressure on himself, learn the Chelsea culture and learn to run before he can walk.

"That's why Potter has shielded him and not always thrown him into the starting lineup.

"He played against Leicester and got an assist. Hopefully, the tactic of giving him a bit more time, not playing him every game and having the pressure of the move and price tag will benefit both Mudryk and Chelsea, and he'll start to really get going, because he's a phenomenal talent."

How has Mudryk performed this season?

Mudryk has started just three Premier League games so far this season, as per FBref, and he provided his first assist for the club in their latest game against Leicester City.

It's not been an ideal start for the Ukraine international, who has an average Sofascore rating of 6.37 in England's top flight so far.

Before making his Chelsea debut, Mudryk hadn't played a competitive game in nearly two months and was far from match-fit, whilst also having to adapt to a new country and culture.