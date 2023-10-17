Highlights Mudryk's initial struggles at Chelsea have raised doubts about his ability to adapt to the Premier League, but recent performances are starting to show his potential.

Chelsea fans are still waiting for Mudryk to live up to his £88.5m price tag, and he needs to improve significantly to justify the investment.

Despite competition for his spot in the starting XI and the need for patience, Mudryk's recent form has been encouraging, displaying improved confidence and skill.

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is still settling in at Stamford Bridge, and journalist Paul Brown has made a claim about how his potential was viewed before his upturn in form, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Ukraine international hasn't hit the heights expected of him quite yet, but he's starting to show signs of improvement.

Latest news - Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk signed for Chelsea back in January from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of around £88.5m, per Sky Sports. The hefty price tag was bound to pile a lot of pressure on the youngster, who is still only 22 years old. With Todd Boehly bringing in the likes of Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling, and Cole Palmer since taking over, Mudryk has plenty of competition for his place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI.

In his first few months at Stamford Bridge, the Ukrainian struggled to make an impact. This season, Mudryk is still showing signs of needing to adapt to the Premier League, but we're slowly starting to see why Chelsea were willing to invest in him.

Mykhailo Mudryk - vs Chelsea Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.41 17th Goals 1 =2nd Key passes per game 0.7 8th Dribbles per game 0.9 6th Crosses per game 0.4 5th Stats according to WhoScored

Mudryk is far from the full package just yet and still has to improve drastically for Chelsea fans to feel the price tag has been justified. It's always difficult to consider a player a flop signing at such a young age, but there's no doubt the supporters at Stamford Bridge are expecting more from him.

Read More: Premier League's 20 Worst Signings Of 2022/2023The west London club have struggled over the last couple of years, finishing 12th in the Premier League last season, so it's been a difficult environment for Mudryk to showcase his talent. With Boehly primarily targeting young, up-and-coming players rather than ready-made talents, patience was always needed, not just with Mudryk but with the whole project being built at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk scored in a recent victory over Fulham, but was substituted at half-time due to injury, only being fit enough to feature off the bench in their next match. Now, it's all about putting a run of form together and giving Pochettino a tough decision to make when selecting his XI, and forcing him to give him a starting role.

Brown has suggested that he believes Mudryk's form has been pretty good of late and he's starting to show a lot more to his game than people expected. The journalist adds that there were questions as to whether Mudryk would be able to adapt to Premier League football, but he's now looking a lot more confident in himself. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think Mudryk's recent form has been pretty good. For a while it looked like there were questions about whether he'd be able to adapt to the Premier League but I think in recent weeks, he's shown that there's a lot more to him than people first thought. He's been linking play up well, his vision has been really good, he's looked dangerous, and he's looked a lot more confident and happy in himself which is great to see."

Will Mauricio Pochettino start him in the next game?

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Mudryk might have to leave on loan in order to reignite the form he was producing back in Ukraine, which tells you all you need to know about his performances in a Chelsea shirt so far. The Blues have a difficult fixture coming up next against Arsenal, so it will be interesting to see whether Mudryk is given a role in the XI.

The former Shakhtar man started on the bench against Burnley in Chelsea's last game, with Sterling lining up on the left-hand side. The England international scored and was given the highest FotMob rating in the game, managing an 8.5. If we take Mudryk out of the equation, it would be extremely harsh for Pochettino to drop Sterling.

Mudryk may still be in a situation where he has to bide his time and continue to work on the training ground. The experience of Sterling, particularly in the Premier League, means Pochettino is going to trust him in certain games. It would be a huge surprise if Mudryk starts in Chelsea's next fixture in England's top flight, but with a Carabao Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers coming up in November, it could be a good time to prove himself.