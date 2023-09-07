Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has struggled since his move to Stamford Bridge, and journalist Paul Brown has suggested that it could be down to one reason, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino doesn't appear to trust Mudryk at the moment, but there's still plenty of time for him to turn things around.

Chelsea news - Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk signed for Chelsea in the January transfer window of last season for a fee of £88.5m, as per Sky Sports. The hefty price tag would have undoubtedly put a lot of expectation on Mudryk to perform instantly, but as a 22-year-old at the time, it was never going to be easy to make an immediate impact in a new country.

Overall, the Ukrainian has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, and has only played 69 minutes in England's top flight this season, failing to make a start, as per FBref. Chelsea themselves haven't had the best start to the campaign, so maybe it's time for Pochettino to give Mudryk an extended run in the side. The Argentine manager has publicly backed Mudryk to eventually come good at Stamford Bridge, despite a difficult start to life in England...

"He’s a young player and a player that has a lot of talent. I think he needs to build his continuity and trust [with his team-mates], work hard in the training sessions during the week and continue to show he is ready to perform. We need to also build that trust with him and he needs to build it with us as part of the team, as is the same with many of our younger players. It will take a little time but there is no doubting he has enormous talent and quality and it’s only a matter of time before he settles into the team on a regular basis."

It's been a tricky start for Mudryk, but he's certainly not the only player to be underperforming in a Blues shirt. Many of the new signings are having to adapt to new environments at a young age, so Chelsea fans may have to be patient as their talented stars continue to grow.

Chelsea Career Stats Mykhailo Mudryk Noni Madueke Nicolas Jackson Raheem Sterling Starts 7 7 4 27 Goals 0 1 1 8 Progressive Carries (Per 90) 3.70 6.76 4.10 4.26 Key Passes (Per 90) 1.48 1.83 1.03 1.61 Successful Take-Ons (Per 90) 1.85 4.65 2.56 1.89 Stats according to FBref

Pochettino won't trust Mudryk for Chelsea - Paul Brown

The fact that Mudryk is yet to start for the west London club this season despite Chelsea being far from convincing speaks volumes. Mudryk's output, in fairness, hasn't been what's expected of him since he moved to the club, so he's going to have to put the work in on the training ground.

Journalist Brown has put it down to Mudryk potentially not being suited to the Premier League at all. Brown adds that Mudryk will have to seize his opportunities when coming off the bench in order to stand a chance of becoming a regular at Stamford Bridge. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Mudryk, I think, again, has struggled in the little flashes that we've seen of him so far this season. It doesn't really look like Pochettino is going to trust him to be a starter too often, so he's going to have to seize these opportunities when he comes off the bench. I think there are still question marks over whether he suits the Premier League and whether he's going to be able to adapt to it. So, he really needs to knuckle down and start showing what he's got because it's not been a great start to his Chelsea career."

Considering the fee Chelsea paid for the young winger, there's no doubt some fans will be labelling Mudryk a bit of a flop so far. When you're paying such a significant figure for a player, as an owner, you'll be wanting an immediate impact, but Mudryk was always going to need time.

Read More: The Premier League's Biggest Transfer Flops Ever

Does Mudryk deserve to start for Chelsea?

Unfortunately for Mudryk, Raheem Sterling has made an impressive start to the season and looks to be the first-choice on the wing for Pochettino. Although there's an argument that Mudryk hasn't been given enough of a chance since his move to west London, he simply has to do more when given the opportunity. Of course, it's only likely to be from the bench or possibly in a cup game, but the youngster has to grasp the small chances with both hands in order to earn a starting berth. There's certainly a talent waiting to be unlocked.