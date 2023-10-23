Highlights Mykhailo Mudryk has struggled to live up to his price tag and hasn't consistently performed at the level expected since joining Chelsea.

Mudryk has shown slight signs of improvement, but Mauricio Pochettino will be wanting more from him if he's to become indispensable in the Chelsea XI.

Mudryk needs to translate his potential and impressive performances in training into consistent and impactful displays during competitive matches.

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk hasn't produced the performances to match his price tag since arriving in England, and journalist Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with a worrying claim about the Ukraine international.

The supporters at Stamford Bridge will have undoubtedly been excited when the Blues won the race to secure his signature back in January. However, Mudryk hasn't performed at the level required consistently just yet, and we've not seen the player who was tearing up defences for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

It's been a difficult time for Mudryk so far

Mudryk signed for Chelsea back in January from Shakhtar for a fee of around £88.5m, per Sky Sports. The report claims that Mudryk had previously indicated his desire to join Arsenal before signing on the dotted line at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea matched the asking price and the Gunners were unable to compete. Todd Boehly looked to bring in some of the best up-and-coming talent from around the world when he took over at Chelsea.

Since becoming a Chelsea player, Mudryk has struggled to make a significant impact, and certainly isn't a guaranteed starter under Mauricio Pochettino. The Ukrainian found the back of the net against Arsenal at the weekend, but that was only the 22-year-old's second goal for the club in all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Mykhailo Mudryk vs Chelsea squad - Premier League 2023/24 Output Squad Rank Shots per game 0.8 9th Key passes per game 0.6 8th Dribbles per game 0.8 =5th Pass success rate 77.4% 16th Average rating 6.53 16th All stats via WhoScored

Back in August, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that he wasn't surprised that Mudryk wasn't given a start earlier in the season as he simply didn't deserve one. The young winger has shown slight signs of improvement over the last few weeks, but Pochettino will be wanting more from him if he's to become indispensable in the Chelsea XI.

The Argentine manager now has Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, and Raheem Sterling, to name a few, all competing for a starting spot in attack alongside Mudryk. Offloading him would likely be a difficult task due to the hefty price they paid for him, so making it work with Mudryk is the only reasonable solution.

Read More: Enzo Fernandez And Moises Caicedo's Telling Reaction To Mudryk's First Ever Chelsea Goal

Some of Mudryk's teammates have been full of praise for Mudryk due to what they've seen of the tricky youngster during training sessions. Ben Chilwell has hinted that he's looking to put an arm around Mudryk, giving him advice when necessary...

"With Mischa I just see endless bags of potential that hasn't been fulfilled yet. I've told him that, I'm not just saying that. I've told him he hasn't fulfilled that yet for one reason or another. I literally had a conversation with him today after training in the changing room, because he's been on fire the last few days and obviously was on fire in the game against Brighton and I just said he needs to keep that up now for the whole season."

Jones has now suggested that it's all well and good that Mudryk is impressing people in training, but he needs to follow up his actions during competitive games more frequently. The journalist adds that we've reached a stage where Mudryk has had plenty of time to settle in and he needs to start showing that he's got the potential to be one of the best players in the world. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's all very well saying Chelsea players are impressed by his ball trickery or what he's capable of in training. But that shouldn't really be in doubt. Mudryk is one of the most skilful players in the world. We already know that. It's all about following up his actions and his words in training and away from the pitch on a match day. I mean, Mudryk talks a great game and he always has done since coming into the Premier League. But we've rarely seen it backed up with consistent performances. And we've reached a stage now where he's had a long time to bed in to life in England. We're getting towards that stage of it being a year whereby Arsenal were pushing him to sign him. And I think that this is the time when Chelsea will want to see him start showing that he can become one of the best players in the world."

Will Mauricio Pochettino start him against Brentford?

After his goal against title-chasers Arsenal, it certainly will be tempting for Pochettino to give him another place in the starting XI. However, there could be an issue with his fitness which has prevented him from seeing more minutes in a Chelsea shirt since his arrival.

Against the Gunners, Mudryk was the first player to be substituted early in the second half. This was the same situation against Brighton & Hove Albion a few weeks ago, and he was taken off at half-time against Fulham. There's a chance that playing every week simply isn't possible for Mudryk and he needs to get to the speed of the Premier League.