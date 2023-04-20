Ever since Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea Football Club a little over a year ago, a lot has been made about his tenure, with them spending extortionate fees on several high-profile players in a bid to propel them up the Premier League.

Not only have they spent hundreds of millions on players in the transfer market, they are also already on their third manager of the Boehly era, as managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter struggled to get the best out of a squad packed with world-class talent and were eventually relieved of their duties.

Frank Lampard is now in charge, in his second reign as Chelsea boss, as they currently sit in an extremely disappointing 11th place in the Premier League, below west London rivals Brentford and Fulham, and recently were knocked out of the Champions League with a whimper to Real Madrid, losing 4-0 on aggregate.

The curious case of Mykhailo Mudryk

One of the many big name signings Chelsea splashed the cash on was the January arrival of Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk for a fee that could rise to around £98 million.

It appeared that throughout the whole window, Mudryk would be signing for Arsenal, but The Gunners could not agree a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk, and instead Chelsea swooped in.

However, Boehly would baffle and rub Mudryk’s teammates up the wrong way when introducing him, according to a new report from the Daily Mail.

What did Boehly do to stun Chelsea players on Mudryk's first day?

Mudryk was introduced to the rest of the Chelsea squad in the dressing room as they were going through their pre-match routine for their game against Crystal Palace.

What’s more, however, was Boehly also allowing some of Mudryk’s entourage into the dressing room, much to the bafflement of the rest of the squad.

Mudryk is yet to set the world alight since joining Chelsea, perhaps a factor is their underperformance in the league, with The Blues set for their lowest league finish since 1996, and to miss out on European football for the first time since 2017.

Only time will tell if Mudryk will be worth the big fee Chelsea paid for him, but as things stand, it doesn't look that way whatsoever.

Another day, another crazy story emerging from Stamford Bridge.