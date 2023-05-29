It’s fair to say that it has been a difficult start to life at Chelsea for January signing Mykhailo Mudryk.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on an unusually long eight-and-a-half-year contract after completing an £88.5 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Because of the astronomical price tag, Mudryk was expected to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

While the Ukraine international showed promising signs on his debut against Liverpool at Anfield, it wasn’t long before he lost his confidence.

Perhaps things would have been different for Mudryk during his first half-season if Chelsea weren’t struggling so badly.

Regardless, everyone will be expecting to see a lot more from the big-money Ukrainian under Mauricio Pochettino next term.

What did Mudryk do during Chelsea's lap of honour?

Mudryk still has the complete backing of Chelsea supporters, who fully expect that he’ll come good eventually.

The winger amused fans during Chelsea’s lap of honour after the team’s final Premier League game of the season against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Mudryk was being filmed applauding the crowd with the rest of his teammates at Stamford Bridge when he stopped and appeared to tell the cameraman to change his angle.

The cameraman duly obliged and was able to capture Mudryk and the Chelsea fans as a result.

Mudryk then looked back at the cameraman as if to say ’see?’

Video: Mudryk's funny moment during Chelsea's lap of honour

Watch the funny video here:

Now let’s check out some of the reaction to the viral clip:

Will Mudryk improve next season?

Pochettino will soon be confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager and Mudryk will surely improve next season under the Argentine coach, who is one of the best in the business.

There’s no doubt that Mudryk has underwhelmed since January - but the winger has shown plenty of glimpses of quality during that time, too.

He’s raw - very raw - but there’s a player there. It’s certainly far too early to be writing him off.