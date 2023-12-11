Highlights Mykhailo Mudryk's inconsistency has been a major issue for Chelsea since he joined the club.

Mauricio Pochettino will be 'absolutely furious' with Mudryk for something he did against Everton at the weekend.

Journalist Paul Brown has suggested that the Ukraine international doesn't look happy at the moment and he's been disappointed with his performances.

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has shown plenty of inconsistency since signing for the club, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT why Mauricio Pochettino will be 'absolutely furious' with the Ukraine international after his 'stupid' decision against Everton.

In January earlier this year, the Blues invested a whopping £89m to bring Mudryk to England, as per BBC, despite Arsenal being close to securing his signature at the time. The supporters at Stamford Bridge were undoubtedly excited to see their new signing in action, but he's flattered to deceive since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino has seen glimpses of what Mudryk is capable of, but the Argentine manager will be desperate to see him producing consistently. The Ukrainian was given a starting role against Everton at the weekend ahead of Raheem Sterling, but he's rarely been given a run of games to impress since signing for the west London club.

Chelsea fans are turning on Mudryk

Signing for a new club and moving to an unfamiliar country is always going to be difficult for a player, and the price tag Chelsea forked out to sign Mudyrk was bound to add unnecessary pressure. There is no doubt that Mudryk hasn't hit the levels required to be a guaranteed starter for the club, but he deserves time to adapt to new surroundings.

Back in August, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Mudryk had shown 'absolutely nothing' in a Chelsea shirt. Since then, he's started to show signs of improvement, but consistency has been hard to come by for the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger. After Mudryk's recent display against Manchester United, talkSPORT ran a story showing the opinions of some Chelsea supporters on social media. Some fans labelled the 22-year-old as overrated and others have urged the club to sell the young talent.

Mykhailo Mudryk - vs Chelsea Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.57 14th Goals 2 =4th Key passes per game 0.9 =6th Dribbles per game 1.1 =3rd Crosses per game 0.6 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Mudryk was given a start against Everton at the weekend with Raheem Sterling dropping to the bench, and although he showed glimpses of being a threat down the left-hand side, he failed to contribute in terms of a goal or assist. The Ukraine international created five chances and completed five dribbles, per FotMob, but a silly booking for kicking the ball away would have been a major frustration for Pochettino.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that Pochettino would have 'absolutely furious' for picking up a booking against Everton considering the disciplinary issues they've had this season. The journalist adds that he doesn't think Mudryk looks particularly happy at the moment and he appears to be struggling again at the moment in this Chelsea side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"He doesn't look particularly happy at the moment and I'm pretty sure that Pochettino will have been absolutely furious with the booking he picked up, because about a week ago, he told us that he'd sat the squad down and showed them a video of all of the senseless yellow cards they've got this season. They've been top of the league for bookings for quite some time and Mudryk's one in that game was for kicking the ball away which is exactly the kind of thing that Pochettino warned them all to stop doing. Mudryk clearly didn't listen and I don't think that will have gone down well with the manager. He was just beginning to find some form in recent weeks but he seems to be struggling a little bit again. I think it'll be interesting to see whether he keeps his place or whether he loses it as a result of that stupid booking."

Chelsea have disciplinary issues

Brown has previously told GIVEMESPORT that there is a lack of maturity in the Chelsea squad and they have a disciplinary issue, which is why Pochettino might be disappointed with Mudryk for picking up a silly yellow card. No team in the Premier League have had more bookings than Chelsea so far this campaign, while they have also received three red cards.

As a result of Mudryk's booking, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if Pochettino decided to drop the winger. It's an issue that the former Tottenham Hotspur manager will want to address, so he could make a statement by dropping him to the bench against Sheffield United.