Mykhailo Mudryk missed a golden opportunity for Chelsea against Manchester United as his wait for a first Blues goal continues.

The Ukrainian, who signed for Chelsea for £62 million back in January, has endured a tough start to life in England.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has come under fire for his performances and has struggled for game-time under both Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

Mudryk's miss vs Man United

His latest miss certainly won't have done anything to impress Lampard.

After winger Lewis Hall broke free on the left-hand touchline in just the fourth minute, he fed the ball into the path of Mudryk in the box.

With no defenders in front of him, it appeared easier for Mudryk to score than miss – but miss he did.

Instead of going for power, the Ukrainian attempted to open his body and guide the ball into the right corner. However, he got his body position all wrong.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Mudryk's miss vs Man United

Casemiro scores for Man United

To compound Mudryk's misery, Casemiro scored for Man United just minutes later.

The Brazilian nodded home from Luke Shaw's cross to notch his seventh goal of the season.

VIDEO: Casemiro's goal vs Chelsea

Mudryk's stats for Chelsea this season

So far, Mudryk has played 17 games for Chelsea and is yet to score a goal.

While the winger has registered two assists in this time, these are still hugely underwhelming numbers for a player that cost Chelsea so much money.

Whether or not Mudryk can turn things around remains to be seen.

The 22-year-old impressed on his debut against Liverpool and there's no doubt he has blistering speed. But right now, his confidence appears to be at an all-time low.

United close to Champions League qualification

United need just a point at Old Trafford to secure their spot in next season's Champions League.

Given their woeful start to the league campaign, Erik ten Hag deserves credit for turning things around in Manchester.

And with an FA Cup final to come, the Dutchman could end his first season in charge with two trophies to his name.