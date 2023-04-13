Chelsea have a plan for Mykhailo Mudryk to help him settle in England, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has had a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues may have expected this would happen.

Chelsea news - Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk signed for Chelsea for a fee of £89m, according to the BBC.

The report claims that the west London club fought off competition from fellow Premier League club Arsenal to secure the signature of Mudryk.

When a player arrives for such a significant fee, you'd be expecting them to make an immediate impact.

However, Mudryk has only started four league games so far, as per FBref.

After his tough start, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Graham Potter was working one-to-one with Mudryk to try and help him develop, before the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager was sacked.

The Ukrainian international will be hoping life under a new manager in Frank Lampard will give him a new opportunity to impress for the remainder of the season.

What has Jones said about Mudryk?

Jones has suggested that Chelsea now have a plan to help Mudryk over the next few months and beyond.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think because Lampard is a big part of Chelsea generally, whether he's the manager or not, he just wants to see the player with some confidence and some happiness.

"I know there are plans for Mudryk to start moving people to the country who are friends and relatives, to have more people around him that will help him settle in England.

"It's not easy. Arsenal knew this when they were pursuing Mudryk. This season was going to be a settling in period and they were hoping the impact would come next year."

How has Mudryk performed in his short career so far?

As mentioned, it hasn't quite worked out for Mudryk at Chelsea, but there's a reason Todd Boehly invested a significant amount of money in him.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk winger scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists for the Ukrainian club before moving to England, according to Transfermarkt.

There's no hiding from the fact that Mudryk hasn't performed at a level Chelsea fans would have hoped, however.

The youngster has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.34 in the Premier League, ranking him 31st at Stamford Bridge - the lowest in the Chelsea squad.