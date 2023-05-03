Mykhailo Mudryk has responded online after Arsenal fans shone lasers in his face during their clash against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Mudryk was linked with a move to the Gunners for much of the January transfer window but ultimately decided to join the Blues in a deal reportedly worth around £88.5 million.

It was, therefore, no surprise that Mudryk received a hostile reception from Arsenal fans at the Emirates after taking to the field as a substitute in the second half.

READ MORE: What happened to Mudryk when he took free-kick vs Arsenal?

But while a chorus of boos was probably to be expected, the Ukranian was also forced to endure some fans shining lasers at him.

On one particular occasion, with Mudryk standing over a free-kick, a green laser on his face was picked up on camera.

Check out the footage below:

VIDEO: Mudryk has lasers shone in his face

Mudryk responds to lasers being shone in his face

Whatever the circumstances, shining lasers at football matches simply isn't on.

Mudryk was never going to get a favourable reception at the Emirates, but this was no doubt crossing the line.

Taking to Twitter, the 22-year-old responded to the video of himself being targeted by lasers - sharing a facepalm emoji.

This clearly implies what the Ukrainian thought of those responsible for the lasers, though he does appear to have moved on from the incident.

Indeed, the winger also shared a message on his Instagram story, captioned: "It's ok."

Mudryk added a 'two hands forming a heart shape' emoji as well, seemingly in reference to Chelsea fans who had shared their support for him.

Mudryk's impressive cameo vs Arsenal

Chelsea continued their horrendous form under Frank Lampard with a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates.

But while their winless run has now stretched to nine matches in all competitions, Mudryk's impact off the bench was at least something for Blues fans to cheer about.

The Ukranian is still searching for his first goal for the club but was nonetheless extremely lively during his brief cameo.

In just 19 minutes, Mudryk created three chances – more than anybody else on either team did throughout the entire match.

These impressive statistics suggest that the youngster is more than deserving of a starting spot moving forwards.

And while there is no denying he must add goals to his game, perhaps he just needs an extended run in the team to build his confidence.

Chelsea's next game is against Bournemouth on May 6.

Remarkably, the Cherries are on the same number of points as the Blues and will overtake them in the table with a victory at Stamford Bridge.