Mykhailo Mudryk has sent Kieran Trippier a message via social media after the Newcastle United defender endured a nightmare evening against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Newcastle were minutes away from booking their place in the semi-finals thanks to Callum Wilson’s 16th-minute strike. However, a mistake from Trippier gifted Mudryk an equalising goal in second-half stoppage time.

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto swung an overhit cross into the penalty area, where Tripper attempted - but failed - to head the ball back to goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. With not enough purchase the header, Mudryk duly pounced, finding the net with a simple close-range finish.

Trippier also missed a penalty in the shootout

The defender's night went from bad to worse

To make matters worse for Trippier, the out-of-form England international then blazed his penalty wide in the subsequent shootout, which Chelsea won 4-2. It was a disastrous night in the career of a player who has largely been excellent for Newcastle since his 2022 move from Atlético Madrid.

Mudryk's classy message to Trippier

Ukrainian urges the Newcastle star to 'stay strong'

Mudryk scored Chelsea’s fourth and final penalty in the shootout. The Ukrainian international, 22, is slowly beginning to find his feet in English football following a difficult debut campaign in west London.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Mudryk posted a classy message to Trippier via Instagram after the match. He wrote: “Kieran, just wanna say to you, stay strong, sometimes s*** happens, but I think you are [a] strong footballer no matter what.”

Eddie Howe: We need to support Trippier

Newcastle boss calls on club to rally around the defender

While Trippier is likely to appreciate Mudryk’s message of support, the 33-year-old will undoubtedly be reeling after costing his side a place in the Carabao Cup semis. His manager, Eddie Howe, was quoted by The Metro as saying: “After giving us so much, it’s now our turn to support Kieran.

“I’m sure he doesn’t feel fantastic because he prides himself on his technical excellence and the quality of his defensive work. He’s been a transformative signing for us and has glued the dressing room together. He’s been the heartbeat of our performances.”

Trippier initially started the match on the substitutes’ bench but entered the fray at the start of the second half in place of Emil Krafth. It remains to be seen whether Howe will opt to start Tripper in the upcoming Premier League fixtures against Luton Town (December 23) and Nottingham Forest (December 26) but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the experienced full-back is now handed a rest following his latest performance.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes place on December 20

The draw will be conducted after Liverpool vs West Ham

As for Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino’s side will discover their semi-final opponents when the draw is made on December 20 at 10pm GMT. The Blues will be joined in the hat by Fulham, who defeated Everton on penalties, and Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

The one remaining Carabao Cup quarter-final tie will be contested between Liverpool and West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday night, shortly before the semi-final draw is conducted. Liverpool are likely to be the favourites to win the tournament, if they manage to see off David Moyes’ men, although Chelsea have now given themselves an excellent chance of securing a trophy this season with that last-gasp victory over the Magpies.