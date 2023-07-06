Mykhailo Mudryk finally looks to be flying. Unfortunately for Chelsea fans, however, it isn’t in a blue shirt.

Chelsea fans have been getting excited by recent clips of Mudryk tearing it up for Ukraine at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, where his nation managed to reach the semi-final, before being eliminated by Spain.

Mudryk, who joined Chelsea in January for a huge £88.5m fee, has had a torrid time since making the switch to London.

Despite making 15 Premier League appearances for the Blues in the 22/23 season, the 22-year-old failed to score a goal and recorded just two assists.

Chelsea would go on to finish the season in 12th, their worst end to a season since the 93/94 campaign, and Mudryk would be labeled a flop, despite just six months in England.

However, on occasion, Mudryk has shown glimpses of his quality, especially when joining up with the national side.

According to The Telegraph, the Ukrainian decided to put himself forward to play in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in an attempt to rediscover some form before the Premier League season begins.

The clips in question, which surfaced after the Euro U21 semi-final between Spain and Ukraine, shows the tricky winger picking up the ball on the halfway line and driving at the Spanish defenders, before finally putting the ball on a plate for compatriot Danylo Sikan.

Unfortunately for Mudryk, Sikan’s effort is saved by the Spanish keeper, denying the Ukrainian an outrageous assist.

Video: Mudryk robbed of assist after epic dribble

Having watched the clip, Chelsea fans have been quick to get excited.

“Nah bro we’re cooking next season,” “Sterling should be worried,” and “He’s electric! Can’t wait to see him pre-season with some confidence,” were just a few of the comments on Twitter.

However, some Twitter users have been slightly less optimistic about Mudryk’s recent return to form, with one Twitter user stating: “Nice plays, but he’s doing this against players that won’t be playing in the Prem. Gotta keep that in mind,” and another suggesting it’s “Coz he is playing with kids.”

Despite 'being robbed' of an assist on that occasion, Mudryk actually did get an assist to his name after once again impressive work down the wing.

Video: Mudryk assist for Ukraine vs Spain

These clips come after another video of Mudryk went viral for a magical moment during France U21 1-3 Ukraine U21.

This particular clip shows Mudryk once again picking the ball up on the halfway line, before playing a Pirlo-esque pass for Heorhii Sudakov to put the Ukraine 2-1 up against a talented France side.

Can Mudryk impress at Chelsea this season?

After a torrid time at Chelsea last season, fans of the club will be hoping that the 22-year-old can silence his critics.

And with new manager Mauricio Pochettino joining the club and plenty of changes throughout the squad, Mudryk will be hopeful of being given plenty of game time by the Argentinian coach in pre-season.

However, with Chelsea kicking off their pre-season tour of the USA against Brighton on the 22nd of July, it remains to be seen whether the Ukrainian will be available for selection.

After progressing to the semi-finals of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship with Ukraine, Mudryk will likely be given some time off before joining up with the Chelsea squad at a later stage.

How do you think Mykhailo Mudryk will fare at Chelsea next season?