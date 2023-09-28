Highlights Mudryk's performance against Brighton showed promise for his future at Chelsea, with his workrate and ability to create moments of magic.

Chelsea fans celebrated Mudryk's performance with a standing ovation, demonstrating their support and appreciation for the young player.

Mudryk has struggled since joining Chelsea, but his strong showing against Brighton and the ovation from fans may boost his confidence and help him find his form again.

Chelsea left it late, but they finally won a game in September as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. It was a solid performance from the Blues, with Nicholas Jackson scoring the only goal of the night, his second for the club. One of the brightest stars on the night, though, was Mykhailo Mudryk.

The forward was brilliant for Chelsea against the Seagulls and offered a lot both going forward and defensively. It's been a rough start to life at Stamford Bridge for the Ukrainian, but his performance against Brighton was potentially a promising sign of things to come, and the Blues fans were loving it. They gave Mudryk a standing ovation as he was substituted in the second half for Raheem Sterling, and it clearly meant the world to him.

How good was Mudryk against Brighton?

While he might not have bagged his first goal for Chelsea, or created an assist, Mudryk's performance for the club against Brighton was still pretty special. His workrate was insane as he tracked back endlessly and made numerous runs darting forward with the ball at his feet. He looked lively and seemed capable of creating moments of magic in a team that desperately needs them.

Chelsea fans were clearly over the moon to see the youngster showing glimpses of the star they paid big money for, and they celebrated his performance with a standing ovation as he left the pitch in the 68th minute. The moment clearly meant a lot to Mudryk too, and that was evident in his reaction as he left the pitch. It may have been subtle, but there was no hiding the emotion etched across his face as he received the applause from the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Who can blame him, either? After some rough months in London, it had to feel good to put in a shift like that.

How has Mudryk's time in England gone so far?

It's not exactly been smooth sailing for Mudryk since he joined Chelsea during the January transfer window. The forward has struggled to really find his feet in England and has been ridiculed by rival fans as a result. He's been a shadow of the player he was Shakhtar Donetsk and the move has largely been viewed as a flop so far.

Mykhailo Mudryk's career stats Appearances Goals Assists Shakhtar Donetsk 44 12 17 Chelsea 23 0 2

It's not just the 22-year-old, though, the entire Chelsea team have struggled for over 12 months now and Jackson's goal against the Seagulls was the club's first in September. They haven't been terrible either, they just can't get over the hump and put some of their chances to bed.

Fans will be hoping this solid performance against a team of Brighton's calibre will be the spark that reignites life into the club and translates into the Premier League. Mudryk himself will have also gained a level of confidence following his performance in the match and the standing ovation from the Chelsea fans will have gone a long way to reminding him of how loved he is by the club's faithful and will hopefully influence future performances.