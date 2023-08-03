After what has been a poor start to life in London, it seems Mykhailo Murdyk is finally turning a corner. If his pre-season performance against Borussia Dortmund is to be believed, anyway.

The forward was in sublime form against the Bundesliga side as Chelsea drew 1-1 with them this week. His composure on the ball, his excellent footwork and his delivery all stood out, and Blues fans have taken notice online.

While you can almost never put too much stock into a pre-season game, if Mudryk's performance is even an inkling of the player Chelsea will be getting this season, there's a lot for Blues fans to be excited about.

With plenty of turnover in the club recently, and plenty of new talents heading through the doors over the last 12 months, the need for a genuine superstar at Stamford Bridge has never been greater, and if his match against Dortmund was any indication, they might have found that star in the 22-year-old.

It's an encouraging sign for Chelsea fans after Mudryk's start at the club got off to such a poor start.

Mykhailo Mudryk's Chelsea career didn't get off to the best of starts

Despite being one of the most sought-after talents in the world when he joined Chelsea in January, Mudryk's time at Stamford Bridge didn't get off to the best of starts.

After initially impressing in a short cameo on his debut, the Ukraine international struggled to find his feet in England and failed to make an impact for the Blues.

The club had a nightmare of a season, finishing 12th and the former Shakhtar Donetsk star failed to help matters, recording just two assists in his first 17 games for the Blues.

After spending big money to bring him in, something had to change and if his pre-season showing against Dortmund is anything to go by, it seems things might be heading in the right direction.

How did Mykhailo Mudryk play against Borussia Dortmund?

The left-winger had a corker of a game against Dortmund, demonstrating why Chelsea spent almost £90m when they brought him to Stamford Bridge in January. His highlights have emerged and you can view them below...

He looked fantastic on the ball, dancing past defenders regularly and wasn't afraid to torment Dortmund's backline. His delivery into the area was fantastic too, and he'd have likely come away with at least an assist if the Blues' forwards were in as fine a form as he was.

His free-kick into the area in the closing stages eventually lead to the club's last-minute equaliser as well, the icing on the cake of a fine performance.

Fans have taken notice online, with one particular moment going viral. After Reece James played a sublime long ball to Mudryk, the winger showed incredible skill and a truly exceptional first touch, jumping into the air and controlling the ball with the inside of his right foot, which he'd brought around the back of his left.

It was a display of fine showmanship and offered a glimpse of the flair that he can bring when he's at his best and continues the fine form he's shown this summer, having recently scored his first goal for the Blues.

Chelsea fans will be hoping it's just a sign of things to come as they prepare for the new Premier League season.