Arsenal got back to winning ways in the Premier League by beating London rivals Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners went into the Tuesday night fixture on the back of a four-game winless run.

Arsenal drew with Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton, before being thrashed 4-1 by title rivals Manchester City last Wednesday.

The race for the 2022/23 Premier League crown is now firmly in City's hands as a result, which meant it was imperative Mikel Arteta's side beat Chelsea and regained some confidence.

And they achieved that feat on home soil with a dash of style.

Arsenal made it six losses from six matches for Frank Lampard on his return to the manage his beloved Chelsea, the Gunners scoring all three of their goals in a first half blitz.

Captain Martin Odegaard bagged the first two, each of them marvellous left-footed finishes, before Gabriel Jesus netted the third.

The game was effectively over as a contest at the half-time break, although there were at least a few signs of fight from Chelsea in the second period of play.

Noni Madueke - who was one of the Blues' best players on the night - reduced the deficit, with fellow January arrival Mykhailo Mudryk also impressing after coming on as a sub.

Unsurprisingly, the young winger received a hostile reception from Arsenal fans due to the fiasco in the January transfer window.

The Gunners looked certain to sign Mudryk from Shakhtar Dontesk, but Todd Boehly and his seemingly endless millions hijacked the deal at the very last minute.

Although given Chelsea's current plight, Mudryk may sometimes wish he didn't...

Mudryk had laser shone in his face

As we previously mentioned, Mudryk was subjected to a few choruses of boos after he came on.

The Ukraine international also had to deal with a laser pen being shone in his face by someone in the crowd - we assume an Arsenal fan.

While Mudryk took aim from a free-kick, a green laser could clearly be seen making a mark.

Check out the footage...

VIDEO

Yeah, that's just not on - and you can bet Mudryk's international colleague, Oleksandr Zinchenko, was not best pleased while sat on the Arsenal bench.

The boos? Of course they are fine, because this is elite-level football we're talking about, but laser pens have no business being used in such a way.

Mudryk is never going to get a nice welcome when he plays at the Emirates, but let's hope the lasers are nowhere to be seen the next time.