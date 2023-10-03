Highlights Mykhailo Mudryk has faced immense pressure since joining Chelsea due to his high transfer fee and slow start in the Premier League.

Mudryk finally scored his first goal for Chelsea, bringing relief to fans and teammates who have been supporting him through the scrutiny.

The passionate celebration and support from his teammates indicate that Chelsea players are united and determined to prove their critics wrong, which bodes well for the team's future success.

It has certainly not been plain sailing for Chelsea over the last year or so, both on and off the pitch. Todd Boehly and co. have overseen a massive reset at the club, and have spent over £1bn on players to help fast-track the rebuilding process.

However, with such big money spent on certain individuals, it has come with increased levels of scrutiny. One player who has been under immense pressure since joining the Blues is Ukrainian speedster Mykhailo Mudryk. His £100m move to Chelsea was heavily critisiced in the media world, with things only getting worse as the winger has failed to settle in quickly in west London.

At just 22 years old and being new to the Premier League, you would expect people to give the guy some time to settle in, but with the modern footballing world we live in, and the price tags involved, that is not possible.

Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League stats Appearances 21 Goals 1 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 2 Minutes Played 889

To the relief of many, however, including his teammates, Mudryk finally scored his first goal for Chelsea last night, with fans hoping this is a sign of things to come. Mauricio Pochettino's men ran away 2–0 winners against their west London neighbours Fulham at Craven Cottage, marking their first win since August.

Mudryk finally opens his account for Chelsea

Mudryk was the man to open the scoring, when he brought down a high ball from Levi Colwill and finished neatly past Fulham 'keeper Bernd Leno.

Then came some really nice scenes as Mudryk wheeled off in a passionate celebration with his teammates all over the pitch rushing to congratulate him. One clip has surfaced this morning of some handy camera work which catches Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo embrace in a big bear hug after seeing Mudryk's strike hit the back of the net.

This one small moment was an indicator that this Chelsea side are behind each other all the way and are out to prove people wrong. It may seem like an obvious or expected thing to support a player scoring, but with the outside context of the current state of the club and Mudryk's personal media scapegoating, this meant a lot more. The players know the siltation they find themselves in and are clearly aware of the media scrutiny they face each day, with the use of social media, it would be impossible to avoid.

This outpour of emotion from Enzo and Caicedo, who both too were brought in for £100m+ deals, was a real telling sign that these players have heart and that should give Chelsea fans further motivation going into the next stages of the season.

Video: Chelsea teammates react to Mudryk's first goal

Non-Chelsea fans may disagree, but hopefully this goal in particular can be a spark for both Mudryk and this new-look Blues side to really kick on. The Premier League is the best league in the world and for that to continue, we need competitive teams and players reaching their full potential, with last night's victory showing a slight glimpse into what that might look like for Chelsea in the future.