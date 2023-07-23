Mykhailo Mudryk has been determined to show off his ability for Chelsea since he joined the club in January 2023 with fans now witnessing signs that the best of the Ukrainian is to come this season.

The 22-year-old winger demonstrated his goal scoring ability and his terrifying pace in Chelsea’s pre-season friendly against Brighton in Philadelphia last night.

Mudryk has worked hard on the training ground and in the gym to be ready for this upcoming season for Chelsea, with the attacker looking more physical in promotional photo shoots for the club. This comes following a poor start at Stamford Bridge after his winter move.

Mudryk struggles for Chelsea

The winger only registered two assists in his 15 appearances in the Premier League last season; a disappointing return for a player that cost the club £88 million.

Fans were incredibly disappointed with his performances last season with many curious about what future, if any, Mudryk had at the west London club. Yet, Mudryk has started pre-season with a bang and the Chelsea faithful will expect this to carry on into the league campaign.

Mudryk's highlights vs Brighton in pre-season

Mudryk looked frightening during the fixture with Brighton, demonstrated with the high speed he reaches in the clip.

The ability to kick and chase the ball down within three seconds, covering a distance of 25–30 yards is mightily impressive. The ability to produce a decent cross into the box and stop the ball rolling out of touch adds to the frightening ability Mudryk has at his disposal.

Opposition managers will need to ensure that there is no vast space behind the defence for the Ukrainian to exploit this upcoming season as Mauricio Pochettino will undoubtedly look to this as an avenue of chance creation.

Video: Mudryk's pace vs Brighton

Mudryk will not be solely dependent on his pace, as witnessed with the inventive and clinical manner in which he linked up with Nicolas Jackson before dispatching the ball into the bottom corner for his goal.

The finish was full of quality as it was taken on the half-volley from the edge of the box. This deadly nature from the 22-year-old was not a feature of the player last season. The winger scored no goals for Chelsea last season as he wasted many glorious opportunities in front of goal. This wastefulness had a telling impact on the player's confidence as he failed to bring the form demonstrated prior to signing for Chelsea while at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Video: Mudryk's first goal for Chelsea

However, Mudryk was not the only player to struggle for Chelsea last season as the west London club finished 12th in the league.

The lack of stability, poor management, and the bloated squad caused numerous problems for the club.

Chelsea and their board have looked to this season as a fresh start with the appointment of Pochettino and an overhaul of last season's squad.

Video: Mudryk's full highlights vs Brighton

The club will hope that a challenge for Champions League qualification this season is a bare minimum under the Argentine manager. This will be an achievable goal if Pochettino can maintain the good form displayed by Mudryk so far this pre-season and get the rest of the squad to perform at these levels.