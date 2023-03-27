Mykhailo Mudryk's has had an underwhelming start to life in England since joining Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for £88.5m back in January - and things haven't been much brighter for him in a Ukraine shirt either.

The 22-year-old winger has yet to score a goal for Chelsea and has recently even struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge such is the ridiculous squad depth available to manager Graham Potter.

Given his struggles in west London, Mudryk might have considered the international break to be a welcome distraction from Chelsea's difficult season.

Unfortunately for the young star, he had an evening to forget in his country's Euro 2024 qualifier against England on Sunday.

Widely thought of as Ukraine's most creative player, Mudryk barely made a mark on the encounter at Wembley Stadium.

His only real contribution to the action came when he inadvertently blocked a shot from his own teammate, Ruslan Malinovskyi, in the first half - an incident that summed up the player's fortunes at present.

Speaking to talkSPORT at half-time, former England international Stuart Pearce scolded Mudryk for having 'done nothing in the game' and urged interim Ukraine coach Ruslan Rotan to switch him over from the left onto the right-wing as he was losing out to England full-back Kyle Walker in every exchange.

Rotan didn't heed that advice, but had soon seen enough from Mudryk, hauling him off just after the hour mark in favour of Girona's Viktor Tsygankov.

Gareth Southgate's men ultimately strolled to a 2-0 victory thanks to two quick-fire goals at the end of the first half.

Harry Kane opened the scoring for the Three Lions in the 37th minute, before Bukayo Saka doubled the hosts' advantage with a superb strike shortly afterwards.

Gerrard: 'Mudryk was really disappointing'

While it was a fabulous finish from Saka, ex-England midfielder Steven Gerrard took issue with Mudryk's efforts in the build-up to the goal.

"From a Ukraine point of view, it’s fantastic play from England as they open the pitch up, but you would be really disappointed if you’re the coach with Mudryk," Gerrard explained when working as a pundit for UK broadcaster, Channel 4, per The Mirror.

"With all due respect he is still learning the game but you know that you need to keep Saka on his right foot, you can’t allow him to come in on that left foot because it’s a wand and he gets it right on the money."

Bukayo Saka scores stunner for England vs Ukraine

Stats show just how badly Mudryk struggled v England

A graphic soon emerged after the match showing just how ineffective Mudryk was during the match - and it makes for damning reading as you'll see below.

The Chelsea man failed to create a single chance or have a shot at a goal during his time on the pitch. His lack of dribbling success, combined with not winning a single foul will also be concerning for both Ukraine and Chelsea fans.

Having signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal with the Blues, there's still time for Mudryk to live up to both his considerable potential and massive price tag.