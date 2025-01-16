Myles Lewis-Skelly insisted he's "afraid of no one" following his standout performance in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday night - a display and declaration that has Arsenal fans buzzing about his potential to follow the same meteoric rise to stardom from the Hale End academy that others have pursued in the past.

The 18-year-old was handed only his fourth Premier League start of the season as Mikel Arteta’s side came from behind to beat Spurs in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium. Son Heung-min gave Spurs the lead, but the Gunners were level after the ball deflected into the net off Dominic Solanke from a corner. Leandro Trossard then found the net with a low effort shortly before half-time to put the Gunners into a lead they would hold onto.

Lewis-Skelly played at left-back and delivered a solid display against both Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson, who was introduced as a substitute at the half-time break. The youngster's confidence was in full flow throughout the night, and his interviews after the full-time whistle only got his fans raving about him even more.

Lewis-Skelly Interview After North London Derby Win Goes Viral

Gunners legend Ian Wright was the interviewer

At the beginning of the teenager's interview with former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, a video played showing him walking off the pitch, rallying the Emirates crowd. When asked how he was feeling, Lewis-Skelly responded: "Just happy, you know? Taking it in, soaking it in, This is amazing man."

The conversation quickly went viral as the Islington-born youth product exuded a genuine passion for the game - something often lost after players undergo media training. After mentioning his mum, grandma, and friend were in the stands with pride, he continued:

"I had to put on a show for my grandma, make sure that I was winning my tackles for her, make sure I didn't look soft in front of her, and hopefully she's proud of me. It was amazing man; it's everything I lived up to in my dreams. Wow, I just couldn't believe it. I had to take in every moment. I feel like a million dollars!"

Needless to say, his words sparked a social media frenzy in praise of him. "Mentality monster at 18," one X user said, while another added: "What a mentality to have at just 18, this boy is already a gem but my word he’ll grow up to be some player. Future Arsenal captain, for sure."

A third comment read: "We have an absolute diamond." But it wasn't the only video of his that ended up going viral as the full-back - who is easily one of the best young players in the Premier League right now - said he played with fearlessness.

When asked by Wright if he was afraid by the prospect of facing Kulusevski and Johnson, Lewis-Skelly replied: "Never, never," before continuing:

"Never afraid of no one. I want to go against the best, I want to be the best, you have to go against the best."

Having joined Arsenal's rich youth academy at the age of just eight, Lewis-skelly progressed through each step with Ethan Nwaneri, and with his impressive performances this season, he's been able to keep the likes of Riccardo Calafiori out of the starting lineup as the Gunners prepare for their next Hale End star.