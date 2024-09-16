Key Takeaways The Indiana Pacers arguably overachieved last season, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals despite being the sixth seed.

Myles Turner is underappreciated for his consistently strong defense for the Pacers.

Turner is the Pacers' all-time leading blocker, and excelling last season on both offense and defense.

The Indiana Pacers are fresh off a surprise trip to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, and are hoping they can replicate – and surpass – last season’s success.

One player who has been instrumental to them has been Myles Turner , who league insider Mark Medina feels is ‘underappreciated’ for just how consistently good he has been on defense for the Pacers throughout his career.

Are the Pacers Legitimate Contenders?

Re-signed Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin in off-season

Arguably, the Pacers overachieved last season, in which they managed to edge past both the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks - ranked as the third and second seeds, respectively - in one of the NBA's most unexpected post-season runs to reach the Eastern Conference Finals as the sixth seed, where they fell in a sweep to the Boston Celtics .

Nonetheless, they far surpassed the expectations placed upon them at the start of the season, also reaching the final of the inaugural NBA Cup, though they would lose to LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers .

But, with the Pacers bolstering their strong core of Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner by adding Pascal Siakam to the fold, via trade, at last season's trade deadline, and then re-signing him to a four-year, $189.5 million max deal in the summer, Indiana are hoping that they can cement themselves as genuine playoff contenders in the East.

Indiana Pacers - 2023-24 Season Advanced Statistics Category Regular Season Post-Season Statistic League Rank Statistic Rank OFF RTG 120.5 2nd 120.0 1st DEF RTG 117.6 24th 118.8 13th NET RTG 2.9 10th 1.2 6th AST% 65.4 6th 66.8 1st REB% 49.2 24th 49.8 8th EFG% 57.8 1st 57.6 1st PIE 51.7 10th 51.6 4th

But Siakam wasn't the only player they re-signed this summer, with the Pacers also handing extensions to both Obi Toppin , who was seen as a key priority of theirs after being a key contributor down the stretch last season, and rewarding him with a a four-year, $60 million deal, and Andrew Nembhard , who inked a three-year, $59 million extension to remain with the team.

By maintaining continuity within their core built around Haliburton, the Pacers hope that they can further develop upon the chemistry they spent last season building, and leverage that to establish themselves as contenders in an Eastern Conference that has seen a lot of its top teams ( Philadelphia 76ers , Knicks) undergo big roster overhauls.

Turner Has ‘Kept Doing the Work’ Even in the Face of Adversity

Medina strongly argues that Turner has been underappreciated throughout large parts of his career, but credits his professionalism even when it looked as though he was very much on the trade block.

Furthermore, the journalist also recalls a conversation he held with forward Toppin, who genuinely believes that Turner’s two-man game with Haliburton makes them the best duo in the entire NBA.

Myles Turner is underappreciated. He's the Pacers’ all-time leading block getter. Obi Toppin told me last season that he believes that Tyrese Halliburton and Turner are the best duo in the NBA, in that they're really good at getting everybody involved, with having that two-man chemistry, but also ensuring ball movement everywhere else. You also have to credit Turner's professionalism. We have to keep in mind that he was trade bait for quite a while these last few seasons. The Pacers gave Deandre Ayton an offer sheet as a restricted free agent. The Suns, at that point, matched it, and Turner's like ‘what the hell? I'm here, I'm a great defender.’ But he's still stuck his nose to the floor and kept doing the work. I love what he does. He has great athleticism, is really great in rotations, as far as keeping everyone organized, and is a great shot blocker.

Underrated Defender Over the Years

Is the Pacers’ all-time leading blocker - 1268 total blocks

A player has to be a premier rim protector if they are to become the franchise leader in blocks, which is exactly what Turner is.

With 1,268 blocks to his name and counting, the 28-year-old surpassed six-time All-Star Jermaine O'Neal (1245) last season, ranking top 10 in the league last season in which he averaged 1.5 blocks across his 77 contests.

But, last season, he actually found the most success when defending outside the perimeter, holding his opponents to just 30.8 percent from deep, a 5.6 percent decrease from their field goal average of 36.4 percent during the regular season, and 49.2 percent overall.

Myles Turner - 2023-24 Regular Season Defensive Statistics Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% Overall 15.0 49.2 -0.7 < 6 ft. 7.5 59.5 -4.7 < 10 ft. 8.8 57.0 -3.2 > 15 ft. 5.0 36.6 -1.0

But he isn't just a shot blocker, he is also a valuable contributor on offense, where he averaged 17.1 points per contest on 52.4 percent shooting from the field, and 35.8 percent from three-point range, along with 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

While those numbers remained consistent in the post-season, he saw exponential improvements in his three-point shooting, knocking down 45.3 percent of his 5.1 attempts from deep, the second-best mark of his post-season career, though he averaged significantly more attempts than he did in the 2017–18 playoffs, recording just 1.9 attempts across seven outings.

As a team, the Pacers have offense in abundance, ranking second overall in the league for offensive efficiency during the regular season with a rating of 120.5, and continued that trend by boasting the best offense in the post-season, in which they posted a 120.0 rating.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Myles Turner was super efficient in screen & roll/pop situations last season—averaging 1.40 points per possession on the fourth most volume in the NBA.

But defense is a particular work in progress, recording the seventh-worst defensive rating in the Association with a rating of 117.6, and no doubt would have been even worse had Turner not been on the team.

Fortunately for them, they still have Turner contracted through next season, though he hits unrestricted free-agency next summer, leaving both him, and the team, with a lot to consider.

Thus, his play next season could be paramount in deciding the trajectory of both his own career and the Pacers' team success for the next few years to come, but should he continue to perform at this level, surely they can't let him walk away for nothing.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.