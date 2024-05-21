Highlights Myles Turner excels as a true stretch-five and elite three-point shooter in the playoffs.

Turner's rim protection skills will play a crucial role against an aggressive Celtics offense.

Turner's leadership, acceptance of his role, and growth as a teammate contribute to the Pacers' success.

Myles Turner is the Indiana Pacers' longest-tenured player, having been with the team since he was drafted by them in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Since his arrival in the NBA, he has developed into a very consistent and solid two-way player.

He is a massive reason the Pacers were able to reach their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since the 2013-14 season with Paul George at the helm after they beat the New York Knicks in a seven-game series.

Since the Pacers traded for Tyrese Haliburton two seasons ago, and their trade in January for Pascal Siakam, it has allowed Turner to thrive as the third option on offense.

A True Stretch-Five

Turner's ability to stretch the floor will be invaluable

Turner is one of the league's best big men at shooting, especially from the three-point line.

His elite outside shooting is one of the many reasons that the Pacers were able to finish as one of two teams with an offensive rating over 120 over the course of an entire regular season.

The other team to finish with an offensive rating that high is their upcoming opponent, the Boston Celtics.

It will be a battle of two elite offenses, but with Kristaps Porziņģis going down with an injury earlier in the playoffs, the Pacers have a slight edge on the offensive end on paper. It is unclear when Porziņģis will return, but it has been reported he will miss the start of the series.

This puts more pressure on Al Horford to perform well. He has been really solid in these playoffs, but has yet to play a team during this playoff run with a true stretch center like the Pacers have with Turner.

Horford has only faced off against Bam Adebayo and Evan Mobley, both of whom attempted two or less three-pointers a game in the playoffs this season, shooting 20 percent and 27.6 percent on those attempts respectively.

Turner represents a whole different challenge. His ability to shoot from three is elite for his size and position, and he has knocked down his threes at an insanely elite rate in the playoffs. He is shooting more and making more.

Myles Turner three-point stats - 2023-24 regular season vs playoffs Category Regular season Playoffs 3PM 1.5 2.5 3PA 4.2 5.4 3P% 35.8% 45.7% 3PAr 35.6% 42.9%

Turner's 2.5 made threes per game in these playoffs is tied for 16th best among players this postseason with elite three-point shooters in Trey Murphy III and Bradley Beal. It is the highest 3PM for any center in these playoffs.

His 45.7 percent from three in these playoffs might be the most impressive stat for Turner. It's a percentage that leads all players in the entire playoffs who have shot 3.5 or more three-point attempts per game.

The Pacers' spread offense along with their great drive rate has given Turner many wide-open threes, and he has capitalized on them.

Continuing to hit his outside shot at that rate will be vital against one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league.

A Valuable Rim Protector

Turner's rim protector could be big against an aggressive Celtics team

In the playoffs so far, Turner has been a great rim protector, especially against the Knicks, who were very aggressive at attacking the paint. He affected shots and caused ruckus when he was in the paint.

The biggest problem with Turner's shot blocking so far is that he has often been playing perimeter defense due to guarding Brook Lopez in round one, who has become known for his outside shooting.

In round two, he mostly guarded Isaiah Hartenstein, who played more on the interior, which made Turner more effective as a shot blocker.

Myles Turner block statistics Category Round one vs Bucks Round two vs Knicks Opp. Drives per game 40.0 52.2 BPG 1.2 2.3 BLK% 3.0% 6.5%

The Celtics play very similarly to the Milwaukee Bucks in terms of the number of drives per game, averaging 39.9 per game, which is almost identical to the Bucks.

The biggest difference between the two teams is the Celtics are much more aggressive on their drives. They are second of all the playoff teams in FG% on drives at 51.1 percent, only behind the Pacers.

They also draw the third most fouls on drives of the playoff teams, with 9.5 percent of their drives resulting in free throws.

Turner will likely be the guy defending a large portion of these drives, so having a player who excels at blocking shots like Turner will significantly help the Pacers against an extremely tough and efficient Celtics offense.

A Good Leader and Teammate

Turner's acceptance of his role has shown leadership

Turner has been very accepting of his role on the Pacers since he arrived in Indiana. When the Pacers traded for Haliburton two years ago, it made Turner's role into a style that was way more complimentary to how Turner is meant to play.

It helped shift him from a player struggling to find his spot on the floor to more of a stretch five, which really makes him shine. Having one of the best playmakers in the league in Haliburton has helped make that transition smooth by feeding Turner multiple open looks every game.

Haliburton's selflessness has oozed over to his teammates, which was evident in game 7 against the Knicks where the Pacers shot the highest shooting percentage for a playoff game in NBA history.

Turner had this to say regarding the state of the Pacers after winning game 7 against the Knicks via Pacers on X:

"I'm just proud of this group, man, for real. This is one of the most special groups I've been around - is the most special group I've been around since I've been here. We all play for each other. There's no ego."

Turner mentioned how he knows the Pacers have many guys that can score 15–20 points, but they've put their egos aside in order to get to this point.

He has shown incredible growth in the past few seasons as a person and teammate.

Just two seasons ago, Turner questioned his role alongside Domantas Sabonis and felt he wasn't valued as a player. That was only months prior to the Pacers trading Sabonis for Haliburton.

Now, Turner is a key cog in one of the most elite offenses in the history of the NBA and gives nothing but praise to his teammates.

The Pacers face off against the Celtics for game 1 on Tuesday in Boston where Turner and the Pacers will look to steal a game on the road.