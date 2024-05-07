Highlights Controversial calls frustrated the Pacers in Game 1, with Myles Turner speaking out.

A moving screen foul sparked debate; the Pacers felt the call was incorrect, but after review, it was upheld.

Coach Rick Carlisle expressed displeasure with the officiating, but kept a positive outlook for Game 2.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks ended with a couple of interesting foul calls. Both came at the expense of the Pacers, leading to frustration from the team.

With 52 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and the game tied at 115 apiece, Jalen Brunson was inbounding the ball when Aaron Nesmith approached him, and the ball came loose from Brunson. It appeared that the ball went out of bounds via a kicking motion from Nesmith, so the referees called the play a kicked ball on the Pacers.

The play was not able to be challenged, so the Knicks regained possession. After the game, Myles Turner spoke out about the play, expressing frustration as he and the Pacers felt the referees were controlling the game rather than the players.

“In my experience in this league, I think it's the best when the players decide the outcome of the game…and the kicked ball by Aaron Neesmith was not a kickball. And you clearly see on the replay. So like I said, it's unfortunate, but it's just we can't put ourselves in that position.” –Myles Turner

Moving Screen Controversy

Another controversial call occurred in Game 1, this time on Turner

Turner believed the play was not a kicked ball, but according to the officials, it was. A few minutes later, another controversial call occurred when Turner himself was called for a moving screen foul against Donte DiVincenzo.

The call came with 12 seconds left in the game and the Knicks up by one. DiVincenzo fell down to the court, and Indiana challenged the call, believing that he had flopped.

However, after review, it was determined that the foul was, indeed, correct, and the call was upheld. The Pacers turned the ball over to the Knicks, who would then add three more points with free throws by Jalen Brunson. After the game, Turner also spoke about that call, claiming that DiVincenzo flopped.

“I think it's unfortunate that it happened. We were viewing it, they still call it the legal screen, but it's the playoffs now. I feel like DiVincenzo did a good job of selling it. And for the most part, you can't leave the game to be decided by the refs. So we have to take accountability as well…So I think the last two minute report, we're all looking forward to that coming out. I think there was two controversial calls.” –Myles Turner

Coach Carlisle Speaks Out

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle admitted he was not thrilled with the call

Not only were the Pacers players infuriated by the call, but Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was as well. After the game, he echoed the sentiment of his players, expressing his frustration with the officiating but taking the high road.

“We're not expected to get calls in here. It would be nice if they laid off that one, but they didn't. So that's just the way it goes. I mean, we challenged it, they reviewed it, they got a bunch of people in New Jersey that agreed with them. So that's just the way it goes. So we just we gotta learn from that too. That's a timing play. Both guys are involved. So we'll have to execute that better next time.” –Rick Carlisle

The all-time playoff series between the Knicks and Pacers is currently tied at three series wins apiece. But one of these teams will break that tie this year, and the Knicks appear to have the edge in that race right now. Game 2 will be in New York on Wednesday night.