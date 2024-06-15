Highlights Myles Turner demonstrated his value to the Pacers in 2023-24 through consistent offensive and defensive contributions.

Despite trade rumors, Turner's fit with Haliburton improved, and his shooting skills and defensive prowess were crucial for Indiana.

Turner remains an essential piece for the Pacers with his ability to space the floor, protect the rim, and contribute effectively on both ends.

The Indiana Pacers had a very successful 2023-24 campaign, as they got back to the NBA Playoffs, and navigated their way to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics by way of sweep, even with the games being mostly very close. Indiana was led by a high-octane offense largely driven by the playmaking of Tyrese Haliburton, and in turn, the Pacers had one of the league’s top offenses.

Indiana is a club that’s going to get up and down, and they have a deep group that can get contributions from a variety of sources around Haliburton. The Pacers would be in the right to try to re-sign mid-season trade acquisition Pascal Siakam, along those lines, too, given what he gave Indiana in the regular season and playoffs.

Something that also had to have resonated within the Pacers fan base, though, was how Myles Turner put his stamp on the season. He made his presence felt in a big way for Indiana, and it’s evident that he means a ton to the team.

Myles Turner Solidified His Importance to Pacers' Success in 2023-24

Turner shined for Indiana this season and still is one of their most valuable players​​

Turner has been with Indiana for a while, since the 2015-16 season, and despite him constantly being involved in trade rumors leading into the year, it seemed, he responded well. That carried over into the playoffs, too.

He’s long been a capable perimeter shooter, but he’s come on more in the past two seasons in that area. In this last campaign, Turner connected on 35.8 percent of his three-point attempts, on what amounted to 4.2 per game.

His fit with Haliburton in recent seasons has been terrific, and Turner’s chemistry with others such as Andrew Nembhard seemingly got better and better as the season wore on. And that should only improve from here.

As one can see below, Turner is a significant piece for Indiana, with his catch-and-shoot and floor spacing abilities for a big, and his finishing inside and touch is crucial, paired with the perimeter skill set.

Turner's 2023-24 Offensive Averages Category Reg. Season Playoffs PTS 17.1 17.0 3PT% 35.8% 45.3% TS% 62.6% 63.7%

Turner’s horizontal spacing abilities have made him a valuable player for pick-and-pops and ball-swing threes and as a trailing shooter in early-clock situations as well. One could see that throughout the season, and later on, in the playoffs. His shooting skill set has made Indiana even more dynamic in that realm.

It’s not as if Turner can’t still put his share of pressure on the rim for the Pacers, though.

He is still a legitimate lob threat in the set offense, with Haliburton, especially, and Turner is still effective in situational post-ups, and mismatch situations. He can use his size and length to finish well over the top, but in some matchups, can make plays against slower bigs from straight-line drives attacking closeouts, or from the middle of the floor with spacing.

On the other end of the floor, Turner is still a key piece for Indiana, too, as evidenced by his rim protection and shot-altering.

The Pacers are going to have to improve as an overall unit on defense next season, but players such as T.J. McConnell and Aaron Nesmith were positives there, and Turner has shown his worth throughout his extensive tenure with Indiana. His skill set on the interior has been huge for the Pacers during his time with them, and this season was no exception.

Turner's 2023-24 Defensive Averages Category Reg. Season Playoffs BLK 1.9 1.5 DREB% 19.8% 16.0% SHOT CONT./GM 8.8 6.8

In the 2023-24 season, Turner posted 1.9 blocks per contest, and had 8.8 shot contests per game, according to NBA.com’s hustle data. In the playoffs, those averages decreased a bit to 1.5 and 6.8 per outing, but the impact was still largely there from him.

Now, as it pertains to Turner and the Pacers' recent run to the Conference Finals, one can objectively point to key injuries in the first two rounds, and that's fair to mention. If Giannis Antetokounmpo and later on, Damian Lillard, weren't injured, that series against the Milwaukee Bucks could've had a much different outcome. And the New York Knicks' plethora of injury issues in the playoffs didn't help their cause, regarding the second round versus Indiana.

Those caveats aside, one of the key takeaways from the Pacers' resurgence this season, and in the playoffs, was that despite being seemingly a constant player mentioned in trade rumors in prior seasons and offseasons, Turner is invaluable for Indiana. He's picked up his game as a shooter/spacer, is still a vertical spacer as a lob threat and defensively, he's continually been an excellent shot blocker.

He's set to be on an expiring deal going into next season currently, but he's a very effective player that fits well with this Indiana squad, so it'll be intriguing to see if he sticks around. He's been with the team his whole career to this point, dating back to him being drafted by the Pacers in 2015.