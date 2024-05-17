Highlights The Indiana Pacers face elimination after a 30-point blowout in game 5 against the New York Knicks.

Myles Turner's consistency and productivity has been crucial to the Pacers' success this season.

Turner and Tyrese Haliburton's partnership is key to the Pacers' on-court efficiency.

While much of the spotlight around the Indiana Pacers has been centered around All-Star point-guard Tyrese Haliburton, and 2019 NBA Champion, Pascal Siakam, one of their more underrated core pieces has been Myles Turner, who league insider Mark Medina cites has been ‘really consistent’ in stuffing the stat sheet in both the regular season,and the post-season.

Pacers On Brink Of Elimination

Got blown out by 30 points in game 5

The reality is, the Pacers probably shouldn’t be in the position they find themselves in, needing to win a pivotal game 6 at home to keep their season alive.

This is due to their opposition – the New York Knicks – having been plagued with injuries all post-season long, and having to rely on a small supporting cast around All-Star Jalen Brunson.

Having failed to have capitalized on New York’s injury woes, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was left embarrassed about his team’s 30-point blowout defeat, with the Knicks’ small lineup wreaking havoc, which led to Indiana turning over the ball 18 times, double that of New York, as well as their No. 1-ranked offense struggling, in which they were only able to amass a 98.9 offensive rating, significantly down from their post-season average of 119.2.

Indiana Pacers - Struggling Team Defense 2023-24 Season Defensive Category Regular Season Post-Season DRTG 117.6 118.2 DREB 31.4 31.1 STL 7.7 5.5 BLK 5.9 4.9 OPP PTS OFF TOV 15.8 12.9 OPP PTS 2ND CHANCE 14.8 14.4 OPP PTS FB 13.7 9.5 OPP PTS PAINT 58.4 47.6

Another factor for their loss could be attributed to their defensive effort – or lack thereof – where they were unable to compensate for their drop-off in offensive production, having been one of the league’s consistently worst-performing defenses for much of the 2023-24 campaign, ranking 24th during the regular season with an efficiency of just 117.6, with that trend continuing into the playoffs, and worsening to 118.2, and 14th overall.

While their leading star, Tyrese Haliburton, has struggled at times throughout Indiana’s post-season run, one constant that has remained positive, though, is the play of center Myles Turner, who has been viewed as a crucial part of this Pacers core going forward into not just the next game, but also next season and beyond.

‘Nice, Feel-Good Story’ That Turner Has Been So Productive

Having been the subject of many trade rumors over the past few seasons, Medina feels that Turner’s productivity this season has been a standout highlight for the team, with the journalist believing that he has exhibited himself to be the ‘ultimate’ modern day center, in which he is able to fill up the stat sheet with his rebounds, assists and blocks.

Medina further alludes to comments made by Pacers forward Obi Toppin, who stated that he felt Turner’s partnership with Haliburton has showcased them as one of the best pick-and-roll duos in the league due to their ability to get all of their teammates involved in the play.

“Myles Turner - I think it's really good for him, and it's a nice feel-good story that he's been so productive this season after being in so many trade rumors in past seasons with the Pacers. But he has been really consistent. He's just this ultimate modern NBA center where he's averaged double-digits in points. He's been very efficient at the rim, very efficient from threes. He stuffs the stat sheet with rebounds, assists and blocks. When I talked with Obi Toppin earlier this season, he was saying that Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton are the best pick-and-roll duo in the league. There might be some counterpoints with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and you go down the line. But the main reason why he thought that was the case is that he feels like they're willing to get everyone involved. It's not about them individually, or their two-man game.”

Partnership with Haliburton, Overall Efficiency

Pacers have a team-low minus-9.0 efficiency rating when Turner is off the court

Since Haliburton’s emergence into one of the NBA’s leading point-guards, his partnership with Turner has gone from strength-to-strength, where they outscored their opponents by 8.8 points per 100 possessions when sharing the court together during the regular season, and this has translated into the post-season, whereby they are currently outscoring opposition teams by 7.3 points per 100 possessions as a duo.

Medina further expanded on Toppin’s comments on his teammates, suggesting that they reflect how Haliburton is as the leader of this team, while it also shows that Turner is on the same wavelength, and is selfless, while also knowing when to make that roll to the rim.

“They really tried to incorporate a lot of good ball movement, try to get their teammates comfortable, make them feel empowered, and that is not only a testament to how Tyrese Halliburton is as a playmaker and a leader, but just the selflessness that Myles Turner shows with that same mindset, as well as just how he's such a great screen setter, knows how to roll to the rim really well. So, all these things don't surprise me, but they definitely impress me.”

As a pick-and-roll roll man during this post-season run, Turner is scoring 4.2 points, at an effective field goal percentage of 43.3 percent, numbers which are down on his regular season output of 5.8 points scored at a 69.9 effective field goal percentage.

Nonetheless, Turner has embraced his role in the playoffs, and is the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points at a 49.3 percent shooting clip, including hitting with great efficiency from behind the three-point line for 45.3 percent on 5.8 attempts per contest.

Furthermore, he is also grabbing 6.5 rebounds, dishing out 2.4 assists, and is leading Indiana in blocks per game with 1.5.

Myles Turner - 2023-24 Post-Season Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 124.2 106.2 DRTG 115.7 115.2 NRTG 8.5 -9.0 REB% 47.4 51.1 TS% 61.1 54.0

Turner is so efficient, in fact, that when the 6-foot-11 center is on the court, the team’s overall efficiency is a positive 8.5, the second-best mark on the team, while that number drops drastically to a team-low negative 9.0 when he is on the bench, showcasing how crucial his presence on the court is.

All in all, the Pacers may need to rely on Turner’s ability to work off of the glass, and in tandem with Haliburton, who needs to step up and lead, if they are to tie the series 3-a-piece and take it to a game 7 decider at Madison Square Garden.

If Carlisle’s group fail to do so, then their season will be all but over.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.