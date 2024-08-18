Highlights Nabil Fekir believed Liverpool backed out of the deal taking him to the Premier League, not due to a knee injury as speculated.

Fekir's former agent claims Fekir's brother-in-law is instead what led to the collapsed deal.

Fekir later blamed his agent for the breakdown of the deal, again refuting concerns over his knee injury history.

It's the summer of 2018. All summer long, rumours and speculation have been rife as to the future of French attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, who is widely expected to leave French giants Olympique Lyon, for whom he was club captain, for pastures anew.

It is widely regarded that the dynamic Frenchman is Anfield-bound, with a fee of £60m being agreed between the two sides to see him embark on a Premier League adventure and join all-time great manager Jurgen Klopp.

What followed has been a slew of differing stories, pointing fingers and confusion surrounding what happened to the deal. After all, a medical had been completed, and media requirements had been fulfilled with Fekir both photographed and videoed holding a Liverpool shirt aloft and greeting the fans of his new club.

The commonly accepted reason was that a knee injury found during Fekir's medical led to the total collapse of the transfer. However, Fekir and his former agent have since chastised each other around the media as to what the true reason was.

Fekir: "There were lies told about it"

The French attacker claimed Liverpool simply did not want to sign him

Fekir's account of the story is that he simply does not know the reason behind his collapsed deal to the Premier League, but does state that there was no injury, in fact, that brought the move tumbling down.

The French attacker claimed that the club simply decided against signing him in the end, and lambasted the "lies" that had circulated around himself and his family in the days following the collapse.

Speaking with L'Equipe in 2021 (via Sky Sports), Fekir gave his account of what happened, showing no animosity toward Liverpool, but plenty towards the situation:

"There was an incredible amount of lies told about it. Everything that has been said about my family in particular. It hurts them, as it hurt me. "You want the truth? Even I do not know it, I assure you. I did my medical examination and, behind, they decided not to sign me. "At one point, they wanted me to believe it was the knee. But it was an excuse and medical tests passed at Clairefontaine were very clear. "What irritated me was that by trying to advance this pseudo-physical problem, it ruled out chances with other clubs that were potentially interested, while there are other players who have experienced the same injury and it did not prevent them from returning to a normal trajectory. "I have no bitterness towards Liverpool. They showed me that they really wanted me. But behind, when you do not surround yourself with good people, it hurts you."

Bernes: "Fekir has to stop taking people for fools"

Fekir's former agent criticised his response to the ordeal

Fekir's former agent did not share the sentiments and self-sympathy of the former Lyon captain, claiming that he was attempting to "take people for fools" with his rant against the situation.

Jean-Philippe Bernes, also speaking with L'Equipe, with whom Fekir parted ways with shortly after the saga, claimed that the player's confusion around the deal was an attempt to misguide speculators:

"He has to stop this show and stop taking people for fools. Everyone knows what happened. "The transfer to Liverpool has turned around for two reasons. The first is his knee, even though the English club's leaders were willing to make an effort on this. "The second is the appearance of a foreign pseudo-representative who asked for the negotiations to be resumed from the beginning at the moment of signing".

The football agent provided more clarity on the final line of his statement the following month, claiming that Fekir's brother-in-law came in and collapsed the deal with his demanding terms.

In a separate interview with Canal+, Bernes blamed Fekir's entourage behind the collapse of the deal:

“Nabil was Liverpool’s priority. I worked for four months with the Liverpool representatives, with (Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp, Jean-Michel Aulas, everything was ready. "Nabil was already aware of his future contract, which would have seen him earn around €45m (£40m/$49m) over five years. "And on the day that the contract was supposed to be signed, at Rambouillet, we saw a lawyer and Nabil’s brother-in-law arrive who said: ‘Stop everything, discussions have to start all over again.’ "It was surreal. We thought that we were in a Walt Disney film.”

The war of words and stories did not stop there, however, with Fekir once again re-opening the case two years later, now blaming his agent for the breakdown of the deal, and doubling down his claim that there were no concerns over his knee injury history, when speaking with The Times in 2021:

“It was a dark moment. “I saw plenty of things which weren’t true. It was said the knee stopped me going to Liverpool but that wasn’t true. "I went to Clairefontaine [France’s football centre near Paris], and they did all the proof [medical] and the knee was fine. "I had a problem with my agent, my adviser. It was the agent responsible for the deal not going through. “Of course I was disappointed not to go to Liverpool, very disappointed because Liverpool are a great club."

Fekir instead made a move to Real Betis in Spain, with other higher-profile interested clubs having withdrawn their interest, where he remains as club captain to this day, having played 133 games (and missed 35 games with two separate knee injuries), scoring 21 La Liga goals.