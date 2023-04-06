Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita's mentality has to be questioned, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old looked to be an excellent signing on paper when he moved to Anfield, but it hasn't worked out for him so far.

Liverpool news - Naby Keita

Keita signed for Liverpool from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for a then-club record fee of £48m.

The Guinea midfielder is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, and journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that he is open to listening to offers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports in Italy have suggested that AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Keita at the end of the campaign on a free transfer.

Keita isn't the only midfielder out of contract for Liverpool this summer, with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also set to leave the Reds as things stand, according to Transfermarkt.

You'd imagine, due to a lack of options heading into the new season, Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team will be in the market for multiple new midfielders when the transfer window opens.

What has Taylor said about Keita?

Taylor has questioned the mentality of Keita and is unsure whether he has the desire to play in a team like Liverpool.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "You don't want to accuse people of stuff, but you do sort of question his mentality, whether he's got the desire to remain at the top level.

"What's sad about it all was he was made for Klopp's team, Klopp's football, when he had everything. It's sad to see really, and even last season he actually played a lot of games."

How has Keita performed for Liverpool this season?

Keita has started just three Premier League games this campaign, playing a total of 293 minutes, as per FBref.

From the limited game time Keita has received, he has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.47, ranking him 25th out of 27 players in the Liverpool squad.

It's not just this term that Keita has struggled for minutes at Anfield. Last season, the former Leipzig midfielder started just 14 Premier League games, but he was given more of an opportunity in other competitions.

Overall, it's been a disappointing signing for Liverpool and the move hasn't worked out for Keita whatsoever. Of course, he's won multiple trophies and played a small part, but after signing for a club-record fee at the time, there's no doubt the Liverpool supporters would have expected more.