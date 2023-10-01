Highlights Liverpool's recruitment under Klopp has generally been excellen. but Naby Keita stands out as the biggest flop due to his high fee and low exit value.

Keita was highly anticipated and talented, but his time at Liverpool was plagued by injuries, which may have affected his performance.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Grujic could also be considered flops, as they didn't live up to expectations and left the club on free transfers.

Liverpool's recruitment over the last few years has been excellent for the most part, but Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has named one player who has been the biggest flop in the Jurgen Klopp era, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

There's not many players that Klopp has difficulty improving, but there are a few who slip through the net.

Liverpool enjoyed an impressive transfer window lately which has seen results drastically improve this season. Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch were brought to the club to rebuild Klopp's midfield. The Reds currently find themselves sitting in second place in the Premier League table having not lost in England's top flight so far this campaign.

Although it's early days, the early signs are that the recruitment was spot on in the summer. Of course, signing multiple midfielders was entirely necessary due to Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departing, but the bodies to come in, particularly Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, have made made a positive impact at Anfield.

There were reports in the last few days that Liverpool made a late effort to try and sign Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat before his move to Old Trafford from Fiorentina, but Machin has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside club got the better end of the deal by bringing in Gravenberch from Ajax.

Although there's plenty of positivity surrounding Liverpool's recruitment, they certainly haven't all got it right.

£48m star has to be the biggest flop of the Jurgen Klopp era

When deciding whether a player is a flop, there are many different factors that come into play. If someone signs on a free transfer and doesn't hit the heights expected, then it's difficult to call them a flop due to the minimal fee paid for them. On the flip side, when a player costs tens of millions and struggles, it's considered a major disaster.

One player who might fall into this category is Keita, who signed on the dotted line at Anfield for a fee of £48m. Machin has suggested that although he's far from the worst player to have donned the Liverpool shirt, considering the fee they paid and the fact that he departed on a free, he has to be considered the biggest flop of the Klopp era. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"There's been a number of players who haven't quite made the grade at Liverpool over the years. In the Klopp era, there are not many players who haven't improved at the club. The only real one is Naby Keita. And the problem with Keita was he is like the perfect Venn Diagram of highly anticipated, magically talented, super expensive, and then the lowest possible exit value. So as much as he wasn't the worst player to play for Liverpool and he wasn't the worst player to play for Liverpool under Klopp, when you add all of those factors in together he has to be the biggest flop of the Klopp era."

Keita isn't the only flop of the Klopp era

Oxlade-Chamberlain could be on a similar level to Keita in terms of the production Liverpool got out of him, the price they paid, and the fact that he left on a free transfer. The former Arsenal man signed for £35m and spent a large portion of his tenure on the treatment table. A slightly cheaper option could be Marko Grujic. The then-19-year-old was Klopp's first signing as Liverpool manager, but made just 16 appearances for the club and left a few years later.

Liverpool's Record Signings Player Fee Darwin Nunez (Benfica) £85.6m Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton) £76.2m Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) £60m Alisson Becker (AS Roma) £56.3m Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion) £55m All fees according to Football Transfers

Liverpool certainly get it right in the transfer market more often than not, so the failed experiment with Keita shouldn't be a major issue. The former Leipzig midfielder player a role at times, when fit, and it could have been a completely different story if it wasn't for injuries.