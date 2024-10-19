Key Takeaways Naby Keita rejected a Liverpool extension in a bid to find more playing time elsewhere.

The midfielder has now been told to leave Werder Bremen after refusing to board the team bus before a match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Keita has denied lacking discipline, and claimed to have apologised to his teammates for the lapse in professionalism.

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been told to find a new club by Werder Bremen after an underwhelming time with the Bundesliga club. A disciplinary issue - which saw Keita refuse to board the team bus - is reported to have led to the club's eagerness to cut ties with the 29-year-old.

There were a lot of expectations placed on the shoulders of the talented midfield player upon his arrival at Anfield from RB Leipzig in 2018. However, recurring injury issues meant he failed to live up to the hype on Merseyside. Making 129 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side, Keita found himself falling down the pecking order in the engine room as the seasons passed by.

The reliability of the likes of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner led to Klopp placing his trust in these players rather than the Guinea international. With the German manager boasting a strong transfer record during his time in England, Keita was perhaps one of the more underwhelming additions to the Reds' squad, with his £48 million fee looking poor value in retrospect.

Naby Keita's Liverpool Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 84 7 5 Champions League 24 3 2 FA Cup 8 0 0 EFL Cup 8 0 0 Club World Cup 2 1 0 Community Shield 3 0 0

Keita Was Offered Liverpool Extension

He claims to have left in search of 'more playing time'

While it felt almost inevitable that the ex-Red Bull Salzburg ace would depart Anfield at the end of the 2022/23 season after playing just eight Premier League matches, Keita told The Guardian that he was actually offered a new contract: "I had the option of extending my stay at Liverpool but, after five years, I wanted to get more playing time elsewhere."

Turning down the chance to remain in England, he made the free transfer to Werder Bremen upon the expiry of his contract. It's been a tumultuous time back in the German top flight, although Keita underlined his desire for game time: "If I wanted the money, I would have chosen to sign somewhere other than Bremen. Here, all that motivated me was to have the opportunity to play every weekend, enjoy myself and give pleasure. Unfortunately, things haven’t gone according to plan."

Keita Told to Leave Werder Bremen

His manager has spoken out

According to German outlet Kicker, Keita has been advised to find a new club by his manager. Ole Werner told the publication: "I do believe that we have been very, very humane and very, very transparent with him at all times since he joined us."

Following an incident where Keita reportedly refused to get on the team bus after being told he wouldn't be starting a match, the German boss' patience looks to have run out. He continued:

"Keita is not our issue right now, and I believe that it's best for both sides to simply look ahead and into the future, to see what good solutions Naby can find for himself and what solutions we can find without him."

He was initially handed a suspension by his club due to the incident which took place in April 2024 ahead of a league match against eventual champions Bayer Leverkusen. It was a poor debut season at the Weserstadion, as the former Liverpool maestro appeared only five times due to more injury problems.

Keita Refutes Poor Discipline Claims

The midfielder says he's 'a professional'

Despite the incident, which Keita admitted took place, the midfielder is adamant that he's apologised for a rare lapse in professionalism. He reaffirmed his desire to play as often as possible while rubbishing suggestions that he lacks discipline:

"In my last year at Liverpool, I didn't play much and when I arrived here, I was motivated. We'll have to talk about the bus incident one day, but everyone who knows me knows that I'm a professional and that I'm not undisciplined. "Despite everything, I apologised to the group even before the end of last season because we're all human and nobody's perfect. Wherever I've been, from Salzburg to Leipzig to Liverpool, I've always tried to be exemplary."

While backing himself up, Keita also stated that his lack of involvement for his current employers hasn't been due to poor fitness. He added:

"A lot of people say to me: 'Naby, you're injured, why don't you want to play for Bremen?' I say: 'No, I'm fine.' Since I came back from the Africa Cup of Nations [in February], all I've wanted to do is play for the fans and the club. But it's not up to me. "The club decided to put me with the under-23s. I'm training with them and helping the youngsters while I wait for the wheels to turn. The fans have shown me a lot of love and they deserve to see me return that love on the pitch."

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-10-24.