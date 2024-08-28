Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo, who collapsed on the pitch after suffering an irregular heartbeat last week, has died aged 27, his Club Nacional team has confirmed.

The defender had been receiving medical treatment since collapsing on August 22 during the second leg of a Copa Libertadores Round of 16 match against Sao Paulo at Brazil's Morumbi Stadium. Izquierdo collapsed unconscious in the 84th minute without any contact with another player. He was taken off the pitch by ambulance and treated in the intensive care unit at Albert Einstein Hospital.

The hospital said in a statement late on Tuesday that Izquierdo had “cardiorespiratory arrest associated with his cardiac arrhythmia.” Doctors at the hospital had said in a statement on Monday that Izquierdo was experiencing increased intracranial pressure. He had been on a ventilator since Sunday and under neurological critical care since Monday.

Izquierdo leaves behind a wife and two young children, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery, who wrote on X: "Dreadful, tragic news. Juan Izquierdo, centre back of Nacional of Uruguay, collapsed on the field in a Copa Libertadores game against Sao Paulo last Thursday."

Uruguay’s top two football leagues were postponed over the weekend due to concerns over Izquierdo’s health. Sao Paulo players wore a shirt in support of the Uruguayan footballer before the team’s 2-1 Brazilian league win against Vitoria on Sunday. And now, with the worst news coming to light, people from all over the football world have come together to show appreciation for the loved defender.

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL, also extended his condolences to Izquierdo's family and friends.

"South American football is in mourning," he added.

Uruguay national team players and former Izquierdo teammates also expressed their condolences."Pain, sadness, it is hard to explain," Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez said. "May he rest in peace. I wish a lot of strength for his family and friends."

Furthermore, the Uruguayan Football Association said the news was deeply painful, while the national governing bodies of Argentina, Peru, Paraguay and Colombia extended their condolences to Izquierdo's family and friends. Brazilian Football Federation President Ednaldo Rodrigues said a minute's silence would be observed in every match organised by the federation on Wednesday.

Juan Izquierdo's Career

He played a key role in two Uruguayan league title wins

Izquierdo began his professional career in 2018 with local club Cerro. He joined Penarol the following year but saw limited playing time. The defender then transferred to Montevideo Wanderers. In 2022, Izquierdo signed with Nacional, where he played one match before moving to the local Liverpool club.

He became one of Liverpool's standout players during their campaign that led to the 2023 Uruguayan league title, the club's first in over a century. This year, Izquierdo returned to Nacional, vying for a starting position against veteran compatriot Sebastian Coates. He appeared in 23 matches this year and scored one goal.