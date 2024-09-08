Key Takeaways Signing Naji Marshall was the Dallas Mavericks' best move this offseason.

Marshall's defensive prowess and intangibles could lead to a larger role than Klay Thompson.

Marshall could be in line to finish games for the Mavs because he addresses Dallas' need for perimeter defense.

The Dallas Mavericks did not stay put this offseason after coming up short against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.

General manager Nico Harrison has done a tremendous job over the last couple of years in surrounding Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the right pieces to contend for a championship. This summer was no different.

Despite losing a key starter in Derrick Jones Jr. , the Mavericks were able to pry away Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors . They also bolstered their wing depth by adding Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes , and brought back a familiar face in Spencer Dinwiddie to bring another creator off the bench.

Thompson was undoubtedly the biggest name that Dallas landed this summer. But Mavericks fans would quickly realize that signing Naji Marshall was the best move that the front office pulled off this offseason.

Signing Naji Marshall Was Mavericks' Best Offseason Move

Another terrific signing from Mavs GM Nico Harrison

Mavs fans must quickly acclimate themselves to Naji Marshall, because he will be a larger piece for Dallas than most people realize. The Mavericks signed Marshall to a three-year, $27 million deal, which could prove to be a bargain for them in the long run.

As much as Thompson was the huge get this season, Marshall is essentially Dallas' replacement for Derrick Jones Jr., who thrived as a 3-and-D wing alongside Doncic and Irving.

In a lot of ways, the former New Orleans Pelicans forward brings a lot of the same attributes that Jones brought last year — more so than Thompson does.

Naji Marshall Per 36 Minutes Career Stats Category Stats PPG 13.8 RPG 6.5 APG 3.7 SPG 1.3 FG% 42.9% 3P% 31.3%

Despite having the tools and the body to be an effective NBA forward, the 26-year-old didn't really have a chance to shine in New Orleans' crowded wing rotation.

After averaging over 23 minutes and starting in 21 of 77 games in 2022-23, Marshall saw just 19.0 minutes per game in 66 appearances this past 2023-24 season.

But because he fills in a big defensive need, there is a good chance he could see an increased opportunity and have his career breakout in Dallas.

Naji Marshall Has A Lot to Offer for the Mavericks

A lengthy wing with plenty of intangibles

At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Marshall has the tools to be a menace on the defensive end of the floor. His size and length make him a good matchup against some of the best offensive wings in the NBA. He moves his feet well on the perimeter, brings a ton of disruptive energy, and has a knack for picking pockets.

Offensively, he can thrive playing off of Doncic and Irving.

Marshall is just a 31.3 percent three-point shooter for his career, but he shot a career-best 38.7 percent this past season. Moreover, he connected on 42.0 percent on corner three-pointers and a decent 37.7 percent on above the break threes this past season.

Jones and P.J. Washington both struggled on corner threes during the regular year. They were terrific in the corners during the postseason, but both struggled above the break, which was a strategy the Celtics used against them during the Finals.

Marshall, meanwhile, for last season at least, was above average from anywhere beyond the arc.

Apart from his three-point shooting, Marshall is also capable of putting the ball on the floor at times. A sneaky good athlete, he can attack closeouts and is capable of finishing at the basket. Moreover, he has also shown the ability to be a connective passer in the offense, finding cutters and open shooters on the move.

Marshall could thrive playing in space with Doncic and Irving running the offense and Thompson stretching the defense with his outside shooting.

Will Naji Marshall Have a Bigger Role than Klay Thompson?

Marshall could be in line to finish games for the Mavericks

Would it be a hot take to say that Naji Marshall will eventually have a bigger role than Klay Thompson? Perhaps not.

Dallas does not have a strong point of attack defense with Doncic and Irving in the backcourt. That is what Jones provided last year.

With Jones gone, Marshall may be more suited to fill in that need. At 26 years old, he is still just about to enter the prime of his career and has a lot more pep in his step.

Meanwhile, Thompson will turn 35 in February. The four-time NBA champion was one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA during his prime. But because of his age and injury history, Thompson has lost a significant step since returning from a torn ACL and a torn Achilles in back-to-back years.

With that, it's hard to envision Thompson and his defensive deficiencies being a good fit alongside Doncic and Irving for long stretches and especially in crunch time.

Klay Thompson Stats - 2023-24 Season Category Stats PPG 17.9 RPG 3.3 FG% 43.2% 3P% 38.7%

The Mavs have hinted that Thompson will be a starter for them this season. But will he finish games?

Given his length, defensive ability, and intangibles offensively, Marshall might be suited to play the more important minutes over the future Hall of Famer.

Mavericks fans should be familiar with Nico Harrison's game at this point. Ironically, his best move last season — bringing in Derrick Jones Jr. on a minimum contract — flew in under-the-radar.

He did it again with Naji Marshall.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference