Highlights Liverpool will have to be wise in the transfer market as they adapt to life without iconic manager Jurgen Klopp calling the shots.

The Reds may need to consider selling some key but ageing players to help generate money from sales so they can refresh the squad.

Selling Mohamed Salah could be a controversial but necessary deal with Saudi clubs linked in the past.

In Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour, Liverpool are trying to send him off with a bang. Having already won the Carabao Cup against Chelsea, they are leading the way in the Premier League and are impressively progressing through the latter stages of the Europa League. What the German tactician will achieve by the end of his final season in charge at the club awaits – but he’ll no doubt pack up his desk as a bonafide legend. But what happens now to the club?

This summer is, of course, important. Replacing Klopp is the top priority for the club's boardroom bosses, but a minor squad re-shuffle wouldn’t go amiss, especially with a new manager coming through the doors and wanting to shake things up a tad. In terms of outgoings, here are five current players that the Reds should ‘listen to offers’ for this summer should any arrive in their inbox.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool appearances: 339

There is obvious merit in keeping hold of Mohamed Salah, who has set the Premier League alight since his arrival, what with his goalscoring record and overall influence over how Liverpool tick. But amid interest from Saudi Arabia, there is also reason to think that the Reds should ponder about cashing in on his services.

The seasoned Egypt international will be 33 years of age upon his contract expiration and potentially past his pomp, meaning that his value will deteriorate. While offloading your star man, who has scored 208 goals in 339 appearances, seems daunting, it could be the best move, all things considered.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Statistics Cost £34m Appearances 339 Cost Per Appearance £100,295 Goals 208 Assists 89 Weekly Wage £350,000

Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool appearances: 45

Finding a would-be buyer for the 25-year-old shouldn’t prove too difficult either, given how often he has featured this season – combine that with his talent and low wage, and he’ll certainly have no shortage of suitors if Liverpool end up putting him on the market. In truth, Caoimhin Kelleher should be playing first-team football more regularly.

However, with Alisson Becker in the ranks at Anfield, that is near impossible thanks to the calibre of the aforementioned Brazilian and with interest from Celtic continuing to brew, there could be no better time to part ways than this summer. Should the Republic of Ireland international stay put, he may run the risk of missing out on a career-defining move and end up being known as a perennial back-up option.

Caoimhin Kelleher - Liverpool Statistics Cost Free Appearances 45 Cost Per Appearance N/A Goals Conceded 54 Clean Sheets 15 Weekly Wage £10,000

Andy Robertson

Liverpool appearances: 288

By no means is this to suggest that Andy Robertson should definitely be sold in the summer – but as he is now aged 30 and approaching the tail end of his contract, listening to offers would be wise. His £100,000-per-week wage, albeit not the highest in the squad, is a lot of money – and the club’s higher-ups may think it could be better spent elsewhere.

The bargain £7.6 million fee that Liverpool paid Hull City back in the summer of 2017 has certainly been paid back by the Scotsman, one of the best left-backs in Premier League history, thanks to his 65-assist haul in 288 appearances across all competitions. Robertson’s impressive record aside, the fact that his game time has taken a knock this season thanks to injuries and the form of others will be a concern.

Andy Robertson - Liverpool Statistics Cost £8m Appearances 288 Cost Per Appearance £27,778 Goals 9 Assists 65 Weekly Wage £100,000

Joel Matip

Liverpool appearances: 201

Arriving on a free transfer from Schalke in 2016, there were many eyebrows raised over Joel Matip’s suitability to the Premier League. Eight years on and he’s proved to be a shrewd acquisition. Having notched north of 200 appearances for the Reds, the Cameroonian has been an incredible servant, but there are some growing concerns in the Anfield camp.

The German-born defender has been unavailable for a large chunk of the current season with an ACL injury – and may never come back as the same player. Liverpool will be aware of that and, with his contract expiring in the summer, whether it is worth retaining the 32-year-old on the books is worth debating.

Joel Matip - Liverpool Statistics Cost Free Appearances 201 Cost Per Appearance N/A Goals 11 Assists 6 Weekly Wage £100,000

Curtis Jones

Liverpool appearances: 126

It’s obviously common knowledge that Curtis Jones is a beloved figure for those associated with the club, but with the Liverpool engine room packed to the brim with talent, the Englishman – still vying for his first senior international cap – may find game time hard to come by.

Jones is also older than Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott and so the latter duo could be prioritised in terms of contract extensions. Often on the fringes of the starting line-up, the decision for the 23-year-old to move away from his boyhood club would doubtlessly be a gamble, but it may be worth taking, given a spot in Gareth Southgate’s future squads could be on the line. Any sale of an academy product would also represent pure profit from the Reds' point of view too.

Curtis Jones - Liverpool Statistics Cost Academy Graduate Appearances 126 Cost Per Appearance N/A Goals 16 Assists 14 Weekly Wage £15,000

All statistics and wage information per Transfermarkt and Capology - correct as of 06/04/2024