Highlights Manchester United have been poor this season and will need to be sensible in the summer transfer market if they are to improve this squad.

With this in mind, Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears to be keen on bringing Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will likely put several players up for sale in the transfer window as they look to get back to their best.

This summer marks an important one for Manchester United given their current circumstances, as they fight for top-four credentials in the Premier League. In fact, a club the stature of the Old Trafford outfit should be striving for silverware on an array of fronts.

For all of their previous recruitment woes, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival has given the Old Trafford faithful a glimmer of hope. Since the arrival of the boyhood fan on Christmas Eve, the club have shown promise in their moves behind the scenes – such as the attempts to land Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox. And that will, hopefully for those associated with the club, mean that player recruitment will be taken up a notch, too.

As the opening of the summer transfer window edges closer, re-assessing the make-up of the squad and deciding who will be exiting the club upon the opening of the trading period will be key. With that in mind, here are five players Manchester United should 'listen to offers' for.

Casemiro

Man Utd appearances: 73

Given that Casemiro is now 32 years of age, increasingly injury-prone and not as impactful when he features, this summer could be the perfect time to part ways. During his maiden season at Old Trafford, the Brazilian was among the club’s most important players – but now, he is often outshone by 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo.

Related Top 12 Premier League Midfielders Ranked (2024) Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odeagaard all feature in the Premier League's top 12 midfielders right now.

Manchester United signed the veteran midfielder from Real Madrid for £70 million back in the summer of 2022 and would earn a fraction of that should they part ways. Of course, his expertise could continue to be important for the Red Devils if he remains as part of the squad, but amid interest from Saudi Arabia, listening to offers would be wise.

Casemiro - Man Utd Statistics Appearances 73 Cost £70m Cost Per Appearance £958,904 Goals 12 Assists 9 Weekly Wage £350,000

Raphael Varane

Man Utd appearances: 92

Raphael Varane may have won a myriad of silverware while at Real Madrid, but he is seemingly a shadow of his former self. The Frenchman also earns an eye-catching £340,000 per week at Old Trafford and that money could be spent elsewhere with Ratcliffe and co looking to invest in youth at the club.

Injuries have also become all too familiar for Varane, who has featured in just 21 Premier League outings this season. Valued for his experience at the top level, the club may be better off cashing in on his services with his substandard availability record becoming quite an issue.

Raphael Varane - Man Utd Statistics Appearances 92 Cost £34m Cost Per Appearance £369,565 Goals 2 Assists 1 Weekly Wage £340,000

Luke Shaw

Man Utd appearances: 275

When fully fit and firing, Luke Shaw is one of Manchester United’s most important assets and one of the best left-backs in the top flight, but his persistent injuries are a growing concern among Old Trafford circles. The Englishman has played just 1,180 minutes of football this season, but his game time – or lack thereof – is not a revelation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw is the longest-serving member in the current Manchester United squad.

Since joining in 2013 for £30 million, the former Southampton prospect has become an unreliable figure when Ten Hag has needed him most. Given his age (28) and ability, he is arguably one of the club’s most sellable assets. But his asking price could continue to plummet if United hold onto the left-back for too long.

Luke Shaw - Man Utd Statistics Appearances 275 Cost £30m Cost Per Appearance £109,091 Goals 4 Assists 29 Weekly Wage £150,000

Antony

Man Utd appearances: 75

Alejandro Garnacho has outshone £86 million-worth Antony since his arrival. The Argentine has been excellent but for what Manchester United paid for the former Ajax ace, they would have been expecting more bang for their buck – especially as that money could have been spent so much more wisely.

Related 12 Most Disappointing Players in the Premier League in 2023/24 Antony, Marcus Rashford and Moises Caicedo rank among the most underwhelming players of the Premier League season.

On occasion, the Brazilian has shown glimmers of hope, but those times have come too few and far between and his lack of output for a forward is a cause for concern. Often relegated to the bench, his £200,000-per-week take home is wasted on a player showing few signs of worth.

Antony - Man Utd Statistics Appearances 75 Cost £86m Cost Per Appearance £1.15m Goals 10 Assists 4 Weekly Wage £200,000

Donny van de Beek

Man Utd appearances: 62

Ten Hag’s arrival looked to give Donny van de Beek a lease of life in M16 given their pre-existing relationship – but the Dutchman has all but flattered to deceive, racking up just two goals and two assists in 62 outings. Even during his loan stints at Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt, the former Ajax man underwhelmed.

With the club entering a new era under fresh co-ownership, Van de Beek’s poor run of form will be assessed and cutting ties on what has been a disappointing deal could be the way forward. Given his scarce number of minutes and goal involvements, however, finding a would-be buyer could be a challenge.

Donny van de Beek - Man Utd Statistics Appearances 62 Cost £35m Cost Per Appearance £564,516 Goals 2 Assists 2 Weekly Wage £90,000

All statistics and wage information per Transfermarkt and Capology - correct as of 06/04/2024