All thanks to their precarious financial situation, Wolverhampton Wanderers have an all-important summer on the horizon. For all of Gary O’Neil’s tactical and personable brilliance, the Old Gold have been coined as the Premier League’s surprise package of the campaign.

Currently sitting in 11th spot, on the brink of the top half, the Molineux outfit have come on leaps and bounds – but a problem has arisen: many of their top stars are attracting interest ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

London-born O’Neil is only in the early stages of his tenure in the hot seat but has plenty of situations to sort out this summer, including potentially offloading some of his brightest assets. With that in mind, here are five Wolves players that he and his entourage should ‘listen to offers’ for once mid-June hits and the transfer frenzy unloads.

Goncalo Guedes

Wolves appearances: 18

It took Wolves’ hierarchy just six months to realise that Goncalo Guedes and Molineux was not the match made in heaven that many fans had envisaged. The Portuguese, bought for £27.5 million in the summer of 2022, has endured two consecutive loan stints at boyhood club Benfica and is now at Villarreal.

Poised to return to the club this summer, Guedes’ performances of late have not warranted a spot in O’Neil’s squad - and given he is one of the club’s most handsomely-paid players on £90,000-per-week, Wolves could look to offload him in the summer as a means of pocketing as much of the initial fee spent on the winger as possible.

Goncalo Guedes - Wolves Statistics Cost £27.5m Appearances 18 Cost Per Appearance £1.53m Goals 2 Assists 1 Weekly Wage £90,000

Pedro Neto

Wolves appearances: 134

Selling (arguably) your best player is never easy. But that might be the case for Wolves in terms of Pedro Neto this summer, especially given his persistent injury struggles this campaign. For the club, an array of positions are in dire need of sorting during the upcoming trading period and the sale of the winger could help finance that.

With the likes of Arsenal and both Manchester-based clubs showing an interest, the speedster is certain to fetch a significant figure. And while goals and assists are not the former Porto man's strong point, the intangible aspects of his game make him one of the best wingers in the Premier League – hence the interest. Originally bought for £18 million, Wolves would expect to make a hefty profit should Neto leave this summer.

Pedro Neto - Wolves Statistics Cost £18m Appearances 134 Cost Per Appearance £134,328 Goals 14 Assists 24 Weekly Wage £50,000

Fabio Silva

Wolves appearances: 72

Things just haven’t worked out in Fabio Silva’s favour during his time at the club, have they? In a bid to seek improvements and raise his price, the Portuguese has endured loan spells at Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven and Rangers – but his performances have not caught the eye of the Wolves staff.

Realistically, the striker has never found form in the Old Gold strip, having registered just five goals and six assists in 72 outings, and now looks destined to leave in the summer. Reports are suggesting that Rangers are eyeing a cut-price deal for the youngster given Wolves’ financial situation, and it could be a deal to serve all parties.

Fabio Silva - Wolves Statistics Cost £35.6m Appearances 72 Cost Per Appearance £494,444 Goals 5 Assists 6 Weekly Wage £80,000

Max Kilman

Wolves appearances: 143

Despite being their skipper and racking up the most minutes for his side this season, Max Kilman’s prospective sale would yield an huge amount of profit for Wolves. The former Maidenhead United talent cost the club just £40,000 back in 2018 – and with Premier League juggernauts Manchester United looking at a deal for the Englishman, they could be in line for a big payday, adding to O’Neil’s transfer kitty.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Kilman is Wolves’ longest-serving player at the club, having signed on 9 August 2018.

In truth, London-born Kilman has come under some scrutiny this term with some shaky performances throughout. But while he is currently at his peak value, it may be wisest for Wolves to perform due diligence and look to cash in – especially while he has no shortage of suitors.

Max Kilman - Wolves Statistics Cost £40,000 Appearances 143 Cost Per Appearance £2,797 Goals 3 Assists 3 Weekly Wage £50,000

Santiago Bueno

Wolves appearances: 12

Admittedly, Santiago Bueno is in the infancy of his Wolves career – and he could silence the doubters and become an important player under O’Neil in the coming seasons. But to say his maiden season at Molineux has been anything more than uninspiring would be untrue, leaving him widely regarded as Wolves' worst signing of the season.

Brought in with the view that he’d contend for a starting berth, an ageing Craig Dawson has kept him out of the running, and the 25-year-old is evidently devoid of confidence. Acquired for £8.5 million in the summer of 2023, the club could draw a line under the Uruguayan defender and move on in the coming months. Whether they do that, however, remains to be seen.

Santiago Bueno - Wolves Statistics Cost £8.5m Appearances 12 Cost Per Appearance £708,333 Goals 0 Assists 0 Weekly Wage £30,000

All statistics and wage information per Transfermarkt and Capology - correct as of 07/04/2024