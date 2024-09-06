Key Takeaways Six more deserving players have been swapped out of the official Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Liverpool layers such as Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk were unjustly snubbed.

While inclusions like Ademola Lookman must be questioned after a season of largely inconsistent performances.

The final shortlist of nominations for the 2024 Ballon d'Or has now been announced. An award that is given to the world’s best footballer, this year's ceremony will see a galaxy of the beautiful game's brightest stars align in Paris to see if they are next to be knighted among the very best the sport has to offer.

Among notable attendees to the October event will be Manchester City trio Rodri, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland, as they will be joined by the likes of Real Madrid's new boy Kylian Mbappe, as well as teammates Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior. But while these are examples of those deserving of such praise - each year, the Gala also triggers disagreement.

In football, as in life, politics plays a massive role. In this instance, it revolves around the umming and ahhing over who undeservedly got nominated and who should have been up for the award but was snubbed the opportunity. With this in mind, after both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were left out for the first time since 2003, the real Ballon d'Or finalists have been determined.

As such, six players from the original 30 have been swapped out for six who were unlucky to miss out.

The revised Ballon d'Or nominees Players who SHOULD NOT have been nominated Players who SHOULD be included Vitinha (PSG & Portugal) Rodrygo (Real Madrid & Brazil) Dani Olmo (Barcelona & Spain) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich & Germany) Mats Hummels (Free agent & Germany) Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid & Argentina) Ademola Lookman (Atalanta & Nigeria) Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool & The Netherlands) Ruben Dias (Manchester City & Portugal) Mohammed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt) Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen & Spain) Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa & England)

Players Who Should Not Be Included

Vitinha, Dani Olmo, Mats Hummels, Ademola Lookman, Ruben Dias, Alejandro Grimaldo

Ademola Lookman had the night to remember when he scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final in May, which instantly put him in the debate surrounding the best final performances of all time. It was a campaign that also saw him help Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, scoring three goals in the process.

However, the Ballon d'Or judges' over-reliance on flashes of brilliance as opposed to consistent high-level quality is a stain on the award. Lookman did not set the world alight across the whole season, managing just 55 per cent of Atalanta’s league minutes as he was rotated in and out of Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

This is a notion that then works its way into Mats Hummels and Alejandro Grimaldo's surprising inclusions. While both of them showed spells of world-class ability, with Grimaldo playing a pivotal role in Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten Bundesliga campaign and Hummels putting in heroic Champions League shifts, neither of them did much when it came to Euro 2024, with the latter not even making Julian Nagelsmann's Germany squad after a poor league campaign with Borussia Dortmund.

Vitinha is no doubt an excellent player, too. But except for an expected Ligue 1 triumph with PSG, the 24-year-old did nothing out of the ordinary last term, while Ruben Dias followed in his footsteps by doing the same with Manchester City before the duo played out an underwhelming Euro 2024 campaign with Portugal.

In contrast, Dani Olmo can also count his blessings for the reverse reasons. He deserves to be considered among the best players in the world, and he was exceptional in Germany over the summer, but that was form he rarely produced in the Bundesliga or Champions League during 2023-24, starting just 19 games in all competitions.

Players Who Should Have Been Included

Rodrygo, Jamal Musiala, Julian Alvarez, Virgil Van Dijk, Mo Salah, Ollie Watkins

Several standout players missed out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or shortlist despite their exceptional performances. Mo Salah, while not hitting his usual high numbers, still delivered 18 goals and 10 assists last season. However, his lack of major silverware, aside from the Carabao Cup, likely hurt his chances, despite proving he is worth his weight in gold for a seventh straight season at Anfield.

Ollie Watkins had a stellar campaign, driving Aston Villa to Champions League qualification with 19 goals and 13 assists, earning the Playmaker Award for his efforts and also bagged a Euros semi-final winner. But, in spite of his formidable rise to glory, his efforts were seemingly overlooked. The Englishman finished inside the top five strikers in Europe last season for goal contributions but was the only one to miss out on an RSVP to Paris.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only four forwards in European leagues notched more goal involvements than Ollie Watkins (32) last season. Harry Kane (44), Luuk De Jong (44), Viktor Gyokeres (38), and Kylian Mbappe (34).

Virgil van Dijk's omission is somewhat bemusing. The colossal Dutchman's form mirrored his 2018 peak, yet his lack of high-profile trophies likely cost him a nomination once again. Similarly, Julian Alvarez, who won another Premier League title with Manchester City, saw his 21 goals and 13 assists go unnoticed - despite ex-teammate Dias making the final cut

Jamal Musiala dazzled for Bayern Munich and then again with Germany at Euro 2024, but the 21-year-old's technical brilliance wasn't enough to secure recognition. And if there is a need for any more evidence that suggests the Ballon d'Or judges might just live under a rock, Rodrygo, who was a key figure in Real Madrid’s Champions League and La Liga triumphs, also missed out, despite contributing 17 goals and nine assists, with the final two surprising omissions needing little to no introduction to enjoyers of European football.